ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, the Orlando Fire Department will hold a time-honored Change of Command ceremony to recognize the department's newest fire chief.

Mayor Buddy Dyer appointed Benjamin Barksdale Jr., back in September.

The Change of Command is a traditional ceremony that will mark the public transition from one Chief to the next.

Barksdale will be sworn in as the 20th Orlando fire chief.

He began his firefighting career in 1987 with the Arlington County Fire Department in Virginia.

Barksdale was also one of the initial responders at the Pentagon on 9/11.

He began his tenure as the new fire chief on Nov. 15.