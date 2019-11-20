ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An iconic Orlando restaurant is set to reopen its doors on Wednesday morning after it was closed due to an arson fire, authorities said.

Beefy King on Bumby Avenue in Orlando did not let a fire keep them out of business too long.

Beefy King owners say they still have a lot of work to do before a lot of customers likely show up for today’s reopening. @MyNews13 #News13Orange#BeefyKing pic.twitter.com/TFekGRhKAi — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) November 20, 2019

Just about a week after the restaurant suffered damage after investigators say a man set fire to it, it will reopen for business on Wednesday and that means a lot to so many people who have grown to love this well-known longtime Orlando restaurant.

It was just last Tuesday when investigators say John Huff started a fire to the back of the restaurant.

He has been charged with arson.

It is unclear why the 36-year-old man set the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and put it out quickly, but the fire left smoke and water damage inside the restaurant and owners say they had to replace most of the food.

However, owners are expected to reopen the iconic restaurant on Wednesday at 10 a.m.