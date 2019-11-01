OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Marydia is an underserved community made up of about 500 homes. Gang activity, drugs and shootings have plagued the neighborhood in the past.

Marydia Community Center to offer free programs

Programs are designed to keep kids out of trouble, safe

Learn more about Marydia Community Center here

"Marydia is basically in the area right off Old Dixie Highway," said Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb. "Our section versus your section you stay on that side, I stay on this side and that's not what a community is about."

Grieb has been working with this district for years. The City of Kissimmee and Osceola County have come together to help children keep out of trouble and stay safe while learning a thing or two.

"We want to be able to help them while we can here. That's why right when they get off the bus, go in there," said David Noel, a recreation specialist for Kissimmee. "Get your homework started, we go in there and assist them. Just because we want to see on those report cards better grades."

This year they started a before and after-school educational program at the Marydia Community Center at no cost to families. Tabitha Johnson is a longtime resident of Marydia and a single mom who says this is exactly what the community needs.

"It keeps the younger kids out of trouble," Johnson said. "Keeps them from hanging out with the wrong crowd of kids."

Soon a ka-boom multi-court surface will be built at the Marydia Community Center, which will be used by Marydia's before and after-school children and also be open to the public during the center's operating hours. Grieb said this is meant to help reel in the older kids.

"It's about bringing everyone together and that's what we're trying to do there. Trying to break down any type of perceived barriers physical or otherwise," Grieb explained. "And just having a place again, those kids can say this is my community and to reclaim that community."

Slots are still available for parents to sign up. Johnson said this program is more than just childcare, but a support team that is helping lead the way for her 10-year-old gem.

"I would like to see it grow," Johnson added. "There's a lot more kids out there that may need the help they're giving here."

These programs are now available, are exclusive to Marydia neighborhood residents, and are free of charge. The following programs are:

Program : Bright Beginners

: Bright Beginners Days : Monday through Friday

: Monday through Friday Time : 9 a.m. through 2 p.m.

: 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. Ages : 3-5

: 3-5 Cost : Free





: Free Program : Infinite Dreamers

: Infinite Dreamers Days : Monday through Friday

: Monday through Friday Time : 3 p.m. through 6: p.m.

: 3 p.m. through 6: p.m. Grade : K-5

: K-5 Cost: Free

For more information about the Parks & Recreation Department programs and registration call 1-407-518-2599 or visit the Chambers Park Community Center located at 2380 Smith St., Kissimmee.