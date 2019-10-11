LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — It is being billed as the "coolest ice rink" in Lake County now that Winterland Adventures has officially opened.

Owners are Olympic-gold medalists

The grand opening took place at the Lake Square Mall in Leesburg with the help of several local dignitaries.

Local professional figure skaters performed an ice show.

The rink's owners are world champion and Olympic gold medalists.

"It's a great opportunity to bring to the mall and to Lake County a new activity for the family," said Jean-Louis Lacaille.

The attraction has been open for the last several months under a "soft opening".

Winterland Adventures is open seven days a week and prices for kids start at $10.​