It doesn't get any bigger for Greater Rochester's YMCA. It opened its largest facility in Pittsford on Monday.

The 140,000 square foot Schottland Family YMCA is located on a 20-acre campus at the corner of Clover Street and Jefferson Road.

Check out a few pictures inside the new Pittsford YMCA—The Schottland Family YMCA has so many different workout areas. 🏋️‍♀️ #YourMorningRochester #health #wellness #ROC pic.twitter.com/DY4M3hZ3SB — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 30, 2019

"We love it, we love our members being here finally,” said Jeff Cogan, the branch’s executive director. “We've been here as a construction site, a tour place and now this is finally home for everybody again.”

The YMCA said it designed this new space with everyone in mind. The state-of-the-art facility will be a nationally recognized model to achieve the YMCA mission.

"I think what sets the YMCA apart, at least in my mind is that everybody you see here is here because they want to be here to do something for themselves,” Cogan said.

A brief tour of the second floor Wellness Center. It has 200+ pieces of equipment. Schottland Family YMCA is now open. It’s at the corner of Clover St. and Jefferson Rd. #Pittsford pic.twitter.com/ReI2CPheSq — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 30, 2019

The design of the space is an open concept with lots of glass and views from every floor. There is an aquatic center, an area just for kids, basketball courts, indoor track, cycle room, hydrotherapy, a test kitchen, OBGYN center and community center. The UR Medicine Wellness Center has more than 200 pieces of new equipment.

“There are 150 in cardiovascular alone and then all kinds of things in strength and conditioning and training for our members," Cogan said. "Our organization offers financial assistance to make sure that everybody has a place to go regardless of their ability to pay. What we do with our families is so critical to our mission to get out and run and move and have fun and that's something that we want to be sure we are active in helping children find that option."

The Schottland Family YMCA opens at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, Saturdays at 6a.m. and Sundays at 7 a.m.