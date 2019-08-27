LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County mother is upset because her child is required to walk a half mile to a bus stop, and she says the rural dirt road they live on is dangerous.

School district says busses can only drive on county-maintained roads

Dirt road has seen bears, coyote and crashes, says mother

Kassandra Jones, 11, used to be picked up in front of her house and her mother, Diosa Hubbard, says the bus had been doing that for the last 10 years.

However, school district officials say that was a mistake made by the bus driver. The dirt road is not "county maintained," and officials say it is the parents' responsibility to get their children to the nearest bus stop.