A popular bakery is back open and in a new location after a fire forced them to close five months ago.

Half an hour before the shop's grand re-opening, a line was already forming outside Misfit Doughnuts and Treats' new Gregory Street location.

An hour in and the line is not slowing down! @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/xysVz5l0TR — Andrew Freeman (@AFreemanNews) August 24, 2019

“We arrived early right on time, and people came after us," Jenna Stewardson, who was first in line said. "So perfect timing actually.”

Jennifer Scherelin is one of many glad to see the business open again.

“Incredible, just incredible. [It's] as good as we remember and better,” Scherelin said.

The blaze that claimed the store and apartments above it was set intentionally, according to firefighters. Owner Jennifer Johnson still hasn't come to terms with what happened.

“It was a horrible thing that happened, and I’m still trying to wrap my mind around what happened,” she said.

5 months ago, Misfits' original location on Monroe Ave closed due to a fire. But they seem to be taking it in stride with their new donut, the Monroe: "a chocolate chili filled doughnut with fire cake and a toasted marshmallow!" @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/qJPGXyzqva — Andrew Freeman (@AFreemanNews) August 24, 2019

Scherelin was devastated too. She has a special connection to Johnson.

“My mother has cancer, and Jenny was kind enough this year to make a special donut that my mom would eat because she needed to gain weight, and that was really so kind of her,” Scherelin said.

So to see the shop back in action means a lot.

“[I'm] so thrilled for them, that they’ve got a great crowd here, and I hope their business continues to flourish,” Sherelin added.

Even an hour after opening, that line showed no sign of slowing down.

“This is insane. I’m completely overwhelmed right now,” Johnson said.

Everyone patiently waiting for a bite at Misfit’s, food and sweets by the way that are 100 percent vegan.

And if you’re like me, you’ll appreciate this: from the breakfast sandwiches to of course the sweet treats, everything here is 100% vegan! 🙌🍩 @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/U9LzTn9SrY — Andrew Freeman (@AFreemanNews) August 24, 2019

“All these wild ingredients like the maple bacon donuts, and I’m getting a breakfast sandwich with sausage, but we know it’s all vegan, so,” Adam Durand, of Rochester, said.

And for Johnson, that support means more than anything.

“I’m completely overwhelmed and so grateful, and the fact that my customers came back makes me so happy,” Johnson said.