COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A mounting problem on the beach has Cocoa Beach leaders taking action Thursday as visitors are leaving items like fishing poles on the beach overnight, prompting safety concerns.

Beach chairs, tents and even a grill found

City leaders think people are doing that to stake out spot for next day

Items have been known to injured people, cause obstacles for sea turtles

On Thursday night, the city commission will consider an ordinance that will allow the city to pick up those unattended items.

"They're being left overnight, in some cases they're being left where it's almost like a tent city is created," said Cocoa Beach City Manager Jim McKnight.

City workers and volunteers with Keep Brevard Beautiful (KBB) have found beach chairs, tents, fishing poles, even a grill left behind.

A mounting mess: Cocoa Beach leaders to consider a measure today to stop visitors from leaving their tents & chairs on the beach overnight. It's a safety, sea turtle and tourism problem, the city says. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/QSaB2hh7Zo — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) August 15, 2019

The city believes visitors are leaving the items on the beach to stake out their spot for the week.

"Those things can get blown around, they can hit somebody. We've actually had some employees of KBB finding the mangled stuff and cut themselves," said McKnight.

In addition, the items left behind create new obstacles for sea turtles looking to nest on shore at night.

The city is concerned the unsightly mess left behind could hurt tourism and the economy.

Under current city code, the city cannot throw away the unattended items.

The ordinance up for a final vote on Thursday would allow the city to clean up any items left behind.