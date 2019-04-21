WINTER PARK, Fla. — Hundreds of children filled their Easter egg baskets at the city of Winter Park's annual Easter egg hunt.

Thousands of eggs were hidden in Central Park

It marked the 65th annual Easter egg hunt

More than 14,000 eggs were hidden throughout Central Park on Saturday.

The event featured tons of activities for the kids as well as an appearance from the Easter bunny.

Organizers say this is a great way to kick off the holiday.

"It was really funny that they were about to announce it and a quarter of the kids actually jumped in a little earlier than expected so of course everyone jumped in! It was fun and super cute to see the kids running and chasing and grabbing those eggs," said parent Jessica Tobias.