ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of Easter Sunday, a crowd of families gathered in Barnett Park in Orlando for the Easter Egg-stravaganza! on Saturday.

Children enjoyed the free events

Kids hunted for candy and prizes

Children and their parents got to enjoy an Easter egg hunt for candy and prizes.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings hosted this free event.

"I've been giving out candy. We've played some games. We're doing this in the spirit of community, where we're all coming together during this holiday season and certainly we're trying to take care of our kids in that process," said Demings.

There was also music, raffles and even photos with the Easter Bunny.