There's a new play space for kids to play and explore on the west side.

Climbing Vines West opened two weeks ago in Chili. Owner, and mother of four, Brie Spuck, knows what to do to keep kids busy.

“I lived on the east side for a long time and I moved out here, and I have four kids, and packing up to go and drive a half hour to go anywhere was not on my list of fun things to do," Spuck said. "So I figured I cannot be the only family on the west side who feels this way, so that's what led us to this."

This play center for kids 0-7 opened two weeks ago. Owner and mother of four, Brie Spuck, wanted to give families options on the westside of #Roc in Chili. Climbing Vines is open seven days a week. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/aYApKUZxuJ — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 27, 2019

The 3,000 square-foot place space is filled with toys to inspire pretend play.

“I definitely wanted to make sure we had a vast majority of things to do so you can come and stay awhile and the kids do not get bored," Spuck said. "We have stuff to refine your motor skills, we have stuff for gross motor skills, and things to climb and things for imaginative play. We have a riding roller-coaster and a stage. Whatever your kids could want to do, we have a section for them here.”

The space has parents in mind too with plenty of seating, hot coffee, and places for adults to “plug in" for work or leisure while their kids play.

Reagan and Harper are playing ‘superhero hotdog saves the day!’ Climbing Vines is geared for little ones. Two locations. One in Chili, the other in Victor. #play #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/jHfJVYFm3S — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 27, 2019

“Sometimes parents just need to decompress and also have their kids be able to play and not worry so much about them. So this is a great place to come and have some coffee," Spuck said. "We have working moms who come here, and people in school who come and do school work. You can come here and meet other people and your kids can play while you have coffee, because everybody knows that parents need coffee.”

Climbing Vines Westside is at the corner of Chili Avenue and Paul Road. It's open even days a week. Climbing Vines also has another location in Victor on Route 96, which is also a family-owned and operated.