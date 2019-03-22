Hundreds of people lined up at the Genesee Brewhouse Friday to grab cans of the brewery's latest release.

It's called Genny Dream Ale and it's a new take on Genny's classic Cream Ale.

The line for the release stretched more than half way across the Pont de Rennes Bridge at one point.

Hundreds lined up outside @GeneseeBrewery to get their hands on the brand new "Dream Ale" that was released this morning. #ROC pic.twitter.com/UyHFf0TLpY — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) March 22, 2019

The beer was made in collaboration with Brooklyn-based Other Half Brewing. Genesee officials said they plan to do other collaborations in the future with Other Half at their new location in Bloomfield.

"We've had some popular products, but none of them have been like this," said Dean Jones, Genesee brewmaster. "This has been absolutely amazing. This is what Other Half brings to the table and their prestige, their known for these great Dream Ale series beers and we're just happy and honored that they partnered with us for this collab."

"I was super pumped," said customer Jim Zobel. "Coming from Other Half and seeing them do a lot of stuff. I know they've got a huge following and nothing is better than seeing them collab with one of the oldest breweries in the USA."

This beer mixes the classic Cream Ale with oats and citrus hops. Price is $16.99 for a four pack and it's only available at the Genesee Brewhouse.