One of the best ways residents and visitors can support the area economy is to choose locally first when shopping, dining, staying or playing. That’s the goal of “Maui Nui First,” a community-wide, collaborative program launched by the County of Maui in early February.

What You Need To Know The newly launched “Maui Nui First’ program by the County of Maui encourages residents and visitors to choose locally first when shopping, dining, staying or playing



Find businesses, products, services, activities and volunteer opportunities on the new website, mauinuifirst.com

An accompanying website showcases Maui Nui — Maui, Lanai and Molokai — businesses, products, services and activities. It provides a list of participating shops, accommodations, a lineup of activities, a variety of services, and eating options ranging from restaurants and farmers markets to caterers and snack shops.

Kama‘aina (residents) using the site will also be able to take advantage of extra savings and special offers in “locals supporting locals.” The website includes the stories behind the businesses and invites businesses to sign up for a free listing. They can also post event information on the site’s calendar.

Maui County also looks at residents and visitors giving back to the community through its HandsOn Program. People can sign up for volunteer opportunities that answer the need for translators, food sorters and distribution, playing music and companionship for hospice patients, deliveries to kupuna, construction work and more.

A social media campaign will also aim to boost participation in the Maui Nui First program.

Maui County’s successful Kama‘aina First program was launched in June 2020. The new Maui Nui First program replaces it, expanding the information and resources available online.

Businesses and organizations who wish to participate in the program and have questions, are encouraged to visit mauinuifirst.com/contact. The public can find more information by visiting mauinuifirst.com or calling the Office of Economic Development at 808-270-7415. The program is also on Facebook and Instagram.