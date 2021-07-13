ORLANDO, Fla. — A man suspected of rape from nearly 20 years ago is now facing two charges of sexual battery, and authorities said that genetic genealogy was used to capture him.

During a news conference on Tuesday, authorities say that Dwight Arthur Harris was caught in Orlando and is charged in connection with two cold cases in the Orlando area dating back to 2002 and 2003.

Detectives say the 50-year-old Harris, who is currently in Orange County Jail, is suspected of waiting for women to return home to their apartments alone after a night out and then physically dragging them to nearby wooded areas to purportedly sexually assault them. Based on the descriptions of attacks by victims, detectives had been referring to the person sought in the case as the Woodline Rapist.

Authorities described how genetic genealogy — a way of reverse engineering, unknown DNA — was used to link Harris to the case, narrowing suspects down by characteristics like ethnicity and hair color.

DNA evidence from those earlier cases matched unknown DNA that the Orlando Police Department sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to be tested more than a year ago.

Genetic genealogy eventually narrowed it down to Harris, according to authorities, and investigators said a DNA sample confirmed their suspicions.

According to an affidavit, the methodology showed four possible suspects who were all related, but authorities zeroed in on Harris.



After collecting a DNA sample from inside his cheek and comparing it with DNA collected from the victims, authorities stated that there was a DNA match for Dwight Harris, according to the affidavit.

Investigators are trying to determine whether he is tied to similar cold cases and they are reviewing similar unsolved sex assault cases to see if Harris’ DNA matches there.

Harris was arrested July 2 at his Orlando-area home, according to authorities, adding that he had been working as a night delivery driver.

The detective said the women who were attacked thought this day would never come because so much time has passed.

“This is what every law enforcement professional wants," special agent Lee Massie of the FDLE said. "We want closure on a case for a victim who has had to live for almost 20 years without having it.”