In today’s Chef’s Kitchen, we’re dining at a former gas station. It’s called 4th Street Fillin Station in the heart of Cocoa Beach.

Chef William Byers is the top chef. He’s super proud of how a repurposed building can fire up such memorable meals.

“The first thing we’re starting with [for your Chef’s Kitchen] is our poutine,” he said. “It’s been a staple here at 4th Street for about 4 years going now.”

Chef’s other go-to dish is his Sweet Potato Poke with Mahi.

Try your hand at these recipes:

4th Street Poutine

16 oz French fries of your choosing

10-12 breaded white cheddar cheese curds

6 oz smoked pulled pork

1.5 cups brown gravy

¼ cup crispy onion straws

2 TBSP sliced green onions

Instructions:

Heat oil to 350 degrees

Have the pulled pork and brown gravy ready and warm

Cook French fries and cheese curds in oil separately, until golden brown

Start Plating

Plate the French fries, then the curds and pulled pork

Smother the poutine in the brown gravy

Top with crispy onion straws and green onions

And enjoy!

Sweet potato poke bowl

1 cup cooked jasmine rice

2 cups shredded cabbage

½ cup black bean and corn salsa

½ avocado sliced

1 cup diced and roasted sweet potato

4 oz poke sauce

4 oz sriracha vegan mayo

1 TBSP sliced green onions

1 tsp sesame seeds

Instructions:

Heat a pan over high heat

Once it’s hot, add in 1 TBSP oil or butter, and carefully add in sweet potatoes

Saute the potatoes until slightly caramelized and hot; then deglaze the pan with the poke sauce.

In a bowl, add the rice in the middle, then shredded cabbage around the sides of the bowl

Place avocado on one side and the black bean and corn salsa on the other.

Smother the rice in the middle with the poke sauce and sweet potatoes.

Top with a drizzle of sriracha vegan mayo (or sauce of your choosing), sesame seeds and green onions.

Dig in!