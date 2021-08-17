If two kinds of fish have a brother-sister relationship, well, we've found it. Chilean sea bass and Florida grouper are joining fins for this week's Chef's Kitchen from Margaritaville Resort's totally re-imagined (and more casual) Euphoria restaurant.

Let's get a taste of the tropics!

Euphoria Fish House: Chilean Sea Bass by Chef Joseph McFadden 

Ingredients:

  • 7oz Chilean sea bass
  • ½ baby bok choy
  • 2oz edamame
  • 4oz fresh wild mushrooms
  • 2tsp brown sugar
  • 5oz  red wine
  • 2oz Grand Marnier 
  • Juice of 1 orange 
  • 4oz butter
  • ½ lemon
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  • Season the Sea Bass with salt and pepper and sear in butter and olive oil, place in a pre-heated oven for 6 mins at 335

  • Melt the butter, orange juice, Grand Marnier  and brush over the Bok Choy

  • Add the edamame to the same roasting pan as the Bok Choy and season with salt and pepper — Roast in the oven for 6 mins at 335

  • Saute the mushrooms in a little butter and olive oil then add the red wine and brown sugar and reduce by half

To serve: 

  • Place the Bok Choy in the center of the plate

  • Spoon the mushroom and wine sauce over the Bok choy

  • Sprinkle the edamame around the plate

  • Place the sea bass on the Bok Choy 

  • Garnish with lemon wedge

Euphoria Fish House by Chef Joseph McFadden 

Ingredients:

  • 7 oz- Grouper

  • 6 oz-crab fried rice

  • .5 oz-soy glaze

  • Lemon and orange zest

Directions:

  • Pan sear grouper, finish in salamander

  • Plate Crab fried rice with grouper on top

  • Garnish soy glaze around edges of rice with zest and chopped parsley on top of fish

Crab Fried Rice

  • 4 oz-Brown Rice

  • 2 oz-shredded blue crab

  • 1 knob of butter

  • .5 oz-green onions diced

  • .2oz-minced garlic and shallots

Directions:

  • melt butter in pan

  • add garlic, shallots, onions and cook till brown

  • Add crab and toss with salt and pepper

  • Combine with brown rice and sauté until thoroughly heated

Soy Ginger glaze

  • 4 cloves garlic, minced

  • 2 teaspoons ginger, minced

  • ½ teaspoon red pepper

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • ⅓ cup less sodium soy sauce

  • ⅓ cup honey

  • Combine All ingredients and mix well