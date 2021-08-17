If two kinds of fish have a brother-sister relationship, well, we've found it. Chilean sea bass and Florida grouper are joining fins for this week's Chef's Kitchen from Margaritaville Resort's totally re-imagined (and more casual) Euphoria restaurant.
Let's get a taste of the tropics!
Euphoria Fish House: Chilean Sea Bass by Chef Joseph McFadden
Ingredients:
- 7oz Chilean sea bass
- ½ baby bok choy
- 2oz edamame
- 4oz fresh wild mushrooms
- 2tsp brown sugar
- 5oz red wine
- 2oz Grand Marnier
- Juice of 1 orange
- 4oz butter
- ½ lemon
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Season the Sea Bass with salt and pepper and sear in butter and olive oil, place in a pre-heated oven for 6 mins at 335
- Melt the butter, orange juice, Grand Marnier and brush over the Bok Choy
- Add the edamame to the same roasting pan as the Bok Choy and season with salt and pepper — Roast in the oven for 6 mins at 335
- Saute the mushrooms in a little butter and olive oil then add the red wine and brown sugar and reduce by half
To serve:
- Place the Bok Choy in the center of the plate
- Spoon the mushroom and wine sauce over the Bok choy
- Sprinkle the edamame around the plate
- Place the sea bass on the Bok Choy
- Garnish with lemon wedge
Euphoria Fish House by Chef Joseph McFadden
Ingredients:
- 7 oz- Grouper
- 6 oz-crab fried rice
- .5 oz-soy glaze
- Lemon and orange zest
Directions:
- Pan sear grouper, finish in salamander
- Plate Crab fried rice with grouper on top
- Garnish soy glaze around edges of rice with zest and chopped parsley on top of fish
Crab Fried Rice
- 4 oz-Brown Rice
- 2 oz-shredded blue crab
- 1 knob of butter
- .5 oz-green onions diced
- .2oz-minced garlic and shallots
Directions:
- melt butter in pan
- add garlic, shallots, onions and cook till brown
- Add crab and toss with salt and pepper
- Combine with brown rice and sauté until thoroughly heated
Soy Ginger glaze
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons ginger, minced
½ teaspoon red pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
⅓ cup less sodium soy sauce
⅓ cup honey
Combine All ingredients and mix well