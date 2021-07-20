ORLANDO, Fla. — We are about to get our Greek on with a huge gyro from a brand new downtown Orlando joint.
“Everything we make in this building, we make in house” says Richard Hawkins, the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill's director of operations.
In this Chef's Kitchen, he's demoing the namesake nosh — The Great Greek Gyro. “It's pretty simple,” he says, adding that the tzatziki sauce steals the show. “(It's) yogurt based. Lavva is a very rich, very thick style of yogurt.”
Turn up the Greek music and Opa! Let's eat:
Recipe: The Great Greek Gyro (by The Great Greek located at 335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando)
On one piece of toasted pita bread, spread a ½ spoon of tzatziki spreading lightly across the pita
Add 4 slices of tomato
Add 1 oz red onion
Add 1 oz ribbon lettuce
Add your protein
- One chicken skewer chopped
- 5 oz of gyro meat
- Add 1 spoon of tzatziki on top of your protein and spread it down the protein
- Add 1 spoon of feta
- Enjoy!