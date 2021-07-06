ORLANDO, Fla. — The anticipation of “Shark Week” is happening now, as the world takes a deep dive into the often misunderstood creature. So where else would we go in Central Florida other than Sharks Underwater Grill & Bar at SeaWorld Orlando?
(You have clicked on our Chef's Kitchen page, so, no, we won't be cooking any shark kabobs, because that would be weird. Instead, we're making a seaside nibbler with a shark-inspired cocktail.)
*TIP: Across the street from SeaWorld Orlando is Discovery Cove. There, you can actually swim with the sharks, donning a snorkel and mask to enjoy a deep-water, free swim alongside blacktip reef, nurse, zebra, and bonnethead sharks.
OK, back to the Mako-inspired recipes, courtesy of Sharks Underwater Grill and Chef Russell Stehle.
First up: The vibrant blue adult cocktail:
SeaWorld Orlando Mako Margarita
Ingredients:
- 1.25 oz of Tequila
- .25 oz triple sec
- .75 oz blue Curacao
- 4 oz sour mix
Directions:
Shake and pour and garnish with lime wedge
Coconut Chicken Tenders (Sharks Underwater Grill at SeaWorld Orlando)
Ingredients:
- 10 chicken tenderloins
- Liquid egg - 2 cups
- Shredded coconut - 1 cup
- Water - 2/3 cup
- Toasted Coconut Flakes - 1/4 cup
- Corn Starch - 6 tablespoons
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- Spicy Florida Citrus Dipping Sauce Honey - 16oz
- Chili Garlic Sauce - 4oz
- Lime Juice-1oz
- Red Pepper Flakes to taste
Directions:
- Mix 2 tablespoons of corn starch with shredded coconut & set aside
- Mix liquid eggs with water & set aside
- Salt & pepper tenderloins to taste
- Gently toss tenderloins in the remaining 4 tbls of corn starch; set aside until all tenders are coated
- Dip coated tenders into egg wash, then dip into prepared coconut/corn starch mix
- Heat an electric skillet to 350 degrees & apply cooking oil: fry coated tenders for 5 minutes, a few pieces at a time or until until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees
- Remove tenders from pan & drain excess oil
- Sprinkle toasted coconut flakes liberally over tenders & serve hot
For the Spicy Florida Citrus Dipping Sauce:
Ingredients:
- Honey - 16oz
- Chili Garlic Sauce - 4oz
- Lime Juice - 1oz
- Red Pepper Flakes to taste
Directions:
- Mix chili garlic, lime juice & honey in a large container
Portion sauce into 2 oz serving containers
Top with red pepper flakes & serve