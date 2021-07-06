ORLANDO, Fla. — The anticipation of “Shark Week” is happening now, as the world takes a deep dive into the often misunderstood creature. So where else would we go in Central Florida other than Sharks Underwater Grill & Bar at SeaWorld Orlando?

(You have clicked on our Chef's Kitchen page, so, no, we won't be cooking any shark kabobs, because that would be weird. Instead, we're making a seaside nibbler with a shark-inspired cocktail.)

*TIP: Across the street from SeaWorld Orlando is Discovery Cove. There, you can actually swim with the sharks, donning a snorkel and mask to enjoy a deep-water, free swim alongside blacktip reef, nurse, zebra, and bonnethead sharks.

OK, back to the Mako-inspired recipes, courtesy of Sharks Underwater Grill and Chef Russell Stehle.

First up: The vibrant blue adult cocktail:

SeaWorld Orlando Mako Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz of Tequila
  • .25 oz triple sec
  • .75 oz blue Curacao
  • 4 oz sour mix

Directions:

Shake and pour and garnish with lime wedge

Coconut Chicken Tenders (Sharks Underwater Grill at SeaWorld Orlando)

Ingredients:

  • 10 chicken tenderloins
  • Liquid egg - 2 cups
  • Shredded coconut - 1 cup
  • Water - 2/3 cup
  • Toasted Coconut Flakes - 1/4 cup
  • Corn Starch - 6 tablespoons
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
  • Spicy Florida Citrus Dipping Sauce Honey - 16oz
  • Chili Garlic Sauce - 4oz
  • Lime Juice-1oz
  • Red Pepper Flakes to taste

Directions:

  1. Mix 2 tablespoons of corn starch with shredded coconut & set aside
  2. Mix liquid eggs with water & set aside
  3. Salt & pepper tenderloins to taste
  4. Gently toss tenderloins in the remaining 4 tbls of corn starch; set aside until all tenders are coated
  5. Dip coated tenders into egg wash, then dip into prepared coconut/corn starch mix
  6. Heat an electric skillet to 350 degrees & apply cooking oil: fry coated tenders for 5 minutes, a few pieces at a time or until until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees
  7. Remove tenders from pan & drain excess oil
  8. Sprinkle toasted coconut flakes liberally over tenders & serve hot

For the Spicy Florida Citrus Dipping Sauce:

Ingredients:

  • Honey - 16oz
  • Chili Garlic Sauce - 4oz
  • Lime Juice - 1oz
  • Red Pepper Flakes to taste

Directions:

  1. Mix chili garlic, lime juice & honey in a large container

  2. Portion sauce into 2 oz serving containers

  3. Top with red pepper flakes & serve