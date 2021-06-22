As we continue to celebrate Pride month, we are spotlighting local cafes and diners run by our friends in the LGBTQ community. Chef's Kitchen discovered an unexpected way to make rice krispie treats — the “adult” way.

Nope. Not what you're thinking. No ID needed. Chef Trina Gregory-Propst's secret step is utilizing sophisticated brown butter to make the treats “not as marshmallow-y.”

Here's the chef's “Funfetti Rice Krispie Treats” recipe, courtesy of Se7en Bites in Orlando.

“Pride” Funfetti Rice Krispie Treats

Ingredients:

15 oz Rice Krispies





15 oz Fruity Pebbles





16 oz mini marshmallows





7 oz brown butter





1/3 Tsp Kosher salt



Instructions: