As we continue to celebrate Pride month, we are spotlighting local cafes and diners run by our friends in the LGBTQ community. Chef's Kitchen discovered an unexpected way to make rice krispie treats — the “adult” way.
Nope. Not what you're thinking. No ID needed. Chef Trina Gregory-Propst's secret step is utilizing sophisticated brown butter to make the treats “not as marshmallow-y.”
Here's the chef's “Funfetti Rice Krispie Treats” recipe, courtesy of Se7en Bites in Orlando.
“Pride” Funfetti Rice Krispie Treats
Ingredients:
- 15 oz Rice Krispies
- 15 oz Fruity Pebbles
- 16 oz mini marshmallows
- 7 oz brown butter
- 1/3 Tsp Kosher salt
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, mix Rice Krispies and Fruity Pebbles.
- In a large pot, melt butter and cook to “brown,” remove from heat and add in marshmallows and stir “whisk” until combined; add salt and mix.
- Add puffed rice mixture and press into greased pan or form into balls. Or any shape!
- Enjoy!