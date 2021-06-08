In today's Chef's Kitchen, we're hanging out at the cleverly-named SODO eatery called Hungry Pants owned by Alex and Joey — a loving couple with a menu catering to every kind of palette.
Check out this recipe featuring a wonton unlike most you've had before. These delicate, most edible purses are vegan, but with "meaty" satisfaction.
Let's cook!
RECIPE: Black Bean Sweet Potato Wonton
Black Bean Sweet Potato Filling
Ingredients:
- Black Beans, 15 oz, drained and rinsed
- Sweet potatoes, 7.5 oz, cubed, small squares
- Garlic Peeled, 3 cloves, minced
- Fresh ginger root, 1 inch, minced
- Lemongrass, 6 grams, minced
- Salt, .5 tsp
- Sunflower Oil, 1 tsp
- In a sauté pan, heat sunflower oil.
- Add sweet potatoes and a pinch of salt, cover pan with a lid.
- Lower heat to medium low. Once sweet potatoes are softened, add black beans, garlic, ginger and lemongrass.
- Sauté until sweet potatoes are cooked through and season with salt.
- Mash to create a dense mixture. Cool before assembling wontons.
Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce
Ingredients:
- Agave Syrup, 7 T
- Chili Flakes, 1 T
- Tamari, 1/3 cup
- Olive Oil, 1/4 cup
- Dijon Mustard, 5 T
Wontons
- Wonton Wrappers, 8
- Black Bean Sweet Potato Filling (see above)
- Lay wrapper on a flat surface.
- Wet the edges with water.
- Add one teaspoon of filling to the center of the wrapper.
- Wonton should be formed in the “Samosa with a Twist” style.
- Pan fry 8 wontons in oil for 1 minute, then cover for 1 additional minute.
- Plate for serving.