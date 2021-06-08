In today's Chef's Kitchen, we're hanging out at the cleverly-named SODO eatery called Hungry Pants owned by Alex and Joey — a loving couple with a menu catering to every kind of palette.

Check out this recipe featuring a wonton unlike most you've had before. These delicate, most edible purses are vegan, but with "meaty" satisfaction.

Let's cook!

RECIPE: Black Bean Sweet Potato Wonton

Black Bean Sweet Potato Filling 

Ingredients: 

  • Black Beans, 15 oz, drained and rinsed
  • Sweet potatoes, 7.5 oz, cubed, small squares
  • Garlic Peeled, 3 cloves, minced
  • Fresh ginger root, 1 inch, minced
  • Lemongrass, 6 grams, minced
  • Salt, .5 tsp 
  • Sunflower Oil, 1 tsp 
  • In a sauté pan, heat sunflower oil.
  • Add sweet potatoes and a pinch of salt, cover pan with a lid.
  • Lower heat to medium low. Once sweet potatoes are softened, add black beans, garlic, ginger and lemongrass.
  • Sauté until sweet potatoes are cooked through and season with salt.
  • Mash to create a dense mixture. Cool before assembling wontons. 

Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce 

Ingredients: 

  • Agave Syrup, 7 T 
  • Chili Flakes, 1 T 
  • Tamari, 1/3 cup 
  • Olive Oil, 1/4 cup 
  • Dijon Mustard, 5 T 

Wontons 

  • Wonton Wrappers, 8 
  • Black Bean Sweet Potato Filling (see above)
     
  • Lay wrapper on a flat surface.
  • Wet the edges with water.
  • Add one teaspoon of filling to the center of the wrapper. 
  • Wonton should be formed in the “Samosa with a Twist” style.
  • Pan fry 8 wontons in oil for 1 minute, then cover for 1 additional minute.
  • Plate for serving. 