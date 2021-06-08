In today's Chef's Kitchen, we're hanging out at the cleverly-named SODO eatery called Hungry Pants owned by Alex and Joey — a loving couple with a menu catering to every kind of palette.

Check out this recipe featuring a wonton unlike most you've had before. These delicate, most edible purses are vegan, but with "meaty" satisfaction.

Let's cook!

RECIPE: Black Bean Sweet Potato Wonton

Black Bean Sweet Potato Filling

Ingredients:

Black Beans, 15 oz, drained and rinsed

Sweet potatoes, 7.5 oz, cubed, small squares

Garlic Peeled, 3 cloves, minced

Fresh ginger root, 1 inch, minced

Lemongrass, 6 grams, minced

Salt, .5 tsp

Sunflower Oil, 1 tsp

In a sauté pan, heat sunflower oil.

Add sweet potatoes and a pinch of salt, cover pan with a lid.

Lower heat to medium low. Once sweet potatoes are softened, add black beans, garlic, ginger and lemongrass.

Sauté until sweet potatoes are cooked through and season with salt.

Mash to create a dense mixture. Cool before assembling wontons.

Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

Agave Syrup, 7 T

Chili Flakes, 1 T

Tamari, 1/3 cup

Olive Oil, 1/4 cup

Dijon Mustard, 5 T

Wontons