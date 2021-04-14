ORLANDO, Fla. — In this week's Chef's Kitchen, it is a “morning after” remedy from a brand new International Drive brunch joint. Here is new posh spot The Hampton Social's take on the comfort of all comfort foods — wildberry French toast.
For the Wild Berry Mix (Yield: 1.5 quarts)
- 1lb Wild Berry Mix
- ½ Cup Granulated Sugar
- 1 Tbl Lemon Juice
- ¼ Cup Orange Juice
Instructions:
- Place frozen berries with the lemon juice, orange juice, and sugar into blender and puree until smooth.
- Let sit at room temperature for 30 mins.
For the French Toast Batter (Yield: 6 Cups)
- 1 ¾ Cups Liquid Eggs
- 1/3 Lb Powdered Sugar
- 2 Cups Heavy Cream
- ¾ tsp Nutmeg
- 2 tsp Cinnamon
- 2 tsp Vanilla Extract
- ¾ tsp Chilli Powder
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients into a Kitchen Aid Mixer
- Mix on Speed 1 for 30 secs.
- Increase to Speed 2 and mix for 1 min.
- Increase to Speed 3 and mix for 2.5 mins. Or until all lumps are gone and smooth
- Set aside or refrigerate until you need it
For the Plating of the French toast:
- 2 New England Lobster Roll Buns
- 4 Oz French Toast Batter (see above)
- 2 Oz Maple Syrup
- 2 Oz Wild Berry Sauce, Warm
- ½ Tbl Powdered Sugar
Instructions:
- Heat up a 12-inch Tefflon Pan
- Cut bread in half, lengthwise. You will have 4 pieces now.
- Dip bread in batter and place in pan for approx. 1.5 mins; flip and cook additional 1.5 mins.
- Ladle sauce in the bottom of your favorite plate
- Place cooked pieces on top of the warm berry sauce
- Stir syrup well and place in small bowl on the side
- Dredge toast with powdered sugar