ORLANDO, Fla.  — In this week's Chef's Kitchen, it is a “morning after” remedy from a brand new International Drive brunch joint. Here is new posh spot The Hampton Social's take on the comfort of all comfort foods — wildberry French toast.

For the Wild Berry Mix (Yield: 1.5 quarts)

  • 1lb Wild Berry Mix
  • ½ Cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1 Tbl Lemon Juice
  • ¼ Cup Orange Juice

Instructions:

  1. Place frozen berries with the lemon juice, orange juice, and sugar into blender and puree until smooth.
  2. Let sit at room temperature for 30 mins.

For the French Toast Batter (Yield: 6 Cups)

  • 1 ¾ Cups Liquid Eggs
  • 1/3 Lb Powdered Sugar
  • 2 Cups Heavy Cream
  • ¾ tsp Nutmeg
  • 2 tsp Cinnamon
  • 2 tsp Vanilla Extract
  • ¾ tsp Chilli Powder

Instructions:

  1. Place all ingredients into a Kitchen Aid Mixer
  2. Mix on Speed 1 for 30 secs.
  3. Increase to Speed 2 and mix for 1 min.
  4. Increase to Speed 3 and mix for 2.5 mins. Or until all lumps are gone and smooth
  5. Set aside or refrigerate until you need it

For the Plating of the French toast:

  • 2 New England Lobster Roll Buns
  • 4 Oz French Toast Batter (see above)
  • 2 Oz Maple Syrup
  • 2 Oz Wild Berry Sauce, Warm
  • ½ Tbl Powdered Sugar

Instructions:

  1. Heat up a 12-inch Tefflon Pan
  2. Cut bread in half, lengthwise. You will have 4 pieces now.
  3. Dip bread in batter and place in pan for approx. 1.5 mins; flip and cook additional 1.5 mins.
  4. Ladle sauce in the bottom of your favorite plate
  5. Place cooked pieces on top of the warm berry sauce
  6. Stir syrup well and place in small bowl on the side
  7. Dredge toast with powdered sugar