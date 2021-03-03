KISSIMMEE, Fla. — We sure hope you're hungry for num nums. If you're not, you are now as we take you on a trip to the Bayou, Central Florida-style. Join us as we head to Kissimmee hotspot, The Wharf at Sunset Walk.

Let's check out The Wharf's oyster dish (feeds four):

The following is a two-part recipe for oysters. It's Cajun butter, then the cheese zest that goes on top of the oysters. So you'll add the cajun butter to the oyster first, and then, the cheese topping.

Oyster Cheese Topping - Mix all together

Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese — 1 cup

Granulated Garlic — 1 teaspoon

Lemon Zest and Juice — 1 lemon

Parsley — 1/2 cup

Cajun Butter for Oysters — Soften butter and add all ingredients together and leave at room temperature.

Unsalted Butter — 1 lb

Crushed Red Peppers — 1/2 tablespoon

Ground Black Pepper — 1/2 tablespoon

Garlic Powder — 1/2 tablespoon

Onion Powder — 1/2 tablespoon

Kosher Salt - 1/2 tablespoon

Lemon Juice — 1 oz

Worcestershire — 1 oz

Louisiana Hot Sauce — 1 oz

Cooking Method — Add oyster to a charbroiled grill. Then you add about 1 teaspoon of Cajun butter to the oyster, then add 1 teaspoon of cheese topping and grill the oyster for about 5 minutes until the cheese melts.

Next Recipe: Cajun Abita Shrimp

This also feeds four, starting with the Worcestershire base. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes and cool.

Shrimp — 16

Worcestershire — 1 cup

Lemon Juice — 0.25 cup

Tabasco Sauce — 1 tablespoon

Black Pepper — 1 tablespoon

Blackening Seasoning — 1 tablespoon

Onion Powder — 1 tablespoon

Garlic Powder — 1 tablespoon

Abita Beer Bread — In a bowl mix flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. Whisk in the beer next then add into a baking pan. Cook at 325 for 40 minutes.

When it comes out of the oven add melted butter on top and let it rest at room temperature.

All Purpose Flour — 2 lb

Granulated Sugar — 1/2 cup

Kosher Salt — 1/2 tablespoon

Baking Powder — 1/2 tablespoon

Abita Beer Bottle —1 bottle

Unsalted Butter — 1/2 lb

Cooking method — Chef Oscar recommends using a bigger shrimp, like 16/20 or 21/25 size. For four people, feeding would saute 16 ( four per person ) shrimp seasoned with salt, pepper, sauteed in a hot saute pan until shrimp turn pink, and then add 1 cup of the Worcestershire sauce to the shrimp and reduce for 4 minutes.

Place shrimp & Worcestershire mixture in a bowl and have the bread ready on a side plate for dipping.