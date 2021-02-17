ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is getting quite a combo — a South Beach joint specializing in Mexican grub. Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is snuggling into its new Lake Nona home to bring its original flavors to the Central Florida community.

In this Chef's Kitchen, we have two simple recipes that are quick to make once you have all the ingredients ready, which is called Mise en place, or “putting in place.”

Let's cook!

CHICKEN TORTA

1 6-inch cuban roll

¼ cup guacamole

1 chicken thigh

2 pieces bacon

¼ cup chihuahua and cheddar

2 slices of tomato

1 handful shredded lettuce

2 tbsp avocado ranch





Start by marinating the chicken, overnight, preferably. Use your favorite marinade or spice rub. If you don’t have time, try to marinate it for at least 2 to 4 hours.



Once the chicken has been seasoned, get a grill nice and hot and cook the chicken until it is completely cooked. We prefer to use chicken thighs.



Crisp a few pieces of bacon in a sauté pan or in the oven.



Fresh guacamole is the best! Mash ripe avocados, fresh diced tomatoes and onions, jalapenos, cilantro and lime juice together until it tastes how you want it.



At Lime, it uses a blend of cheddar and chihuahua shredded cheese. If you can’t find chihuahua, you can substitute Monterey jack cheese.



To make an avocado ranch, blend ripe avocados and fresh herbs with your favorite ranch dressing. We use fresh cilantro and parsley at Lime.



Start assembling the torta. Spread fresh guacamole on the inside of the bread, top and bottom. In even layers, spread out the remaining ingredients. Toast the sandwich on a warm skillet or in the oven until the cheese has melted and the bread is crisp.

SHRIMP TACO

1 flour tortilla

5 small shrimp peeled and deveined

2 tbsp crumbled cotija cheese

A few pieces of sliced red onions

2 tbsp sauteed fresh corn

1 handful shredded green cabbage

2 tbsp lime crema

Pinch cilantro and parsley

1 lime wedge



