ORLANDO, Fla. — A new downtown brewery is as much about its menu as it is its beer.

Chef Andre Blair of Persimmon Hollow Brewery at Lake Eola gives us two recipes: one is a groovy flatbread with both the sweet and the heat; and the other is an open-face Ruben sandwich unlike any in town.

Let's cook!

Beach Hippie Bites

Ingredients:

Flatbread

Orange Marmalade

Parm Cheese

Fresh Mozzarella

Pickled Jalapenos

Cilantro

House Made Ranch Dressing

Instructions:

Spread marmalade onto flatbread

Slice the fresh mozzarella and put on top of flatbread

Add jalapenos

Bake according to flatbread instructions on package

Remove from oven and top with cilantro and sprinkle parm

Serve with a side of ranch

Sort O' Reuben

Ingredients:

Marble Rye

1000 Dressing

Pickled Horseradish Kraut

Smoked Golden Beets

Smoked Red Beets

Aged Swiss Cheese

Parsley

Instructions: