ORLANDO, Fla. — A new downtown brewery is as much about its menu as it is its beer.

Chef Andre Blair of Persimmon Hollow Brewery at Lake Eola gives us two recipes: one is a groovy flatbread with both the sweet and the heat; and the other is an open-face Ruben sandwich unlike any in town.

Let's cook!

Beach Hippie Bites

Ingredients:

  • Flatbread
  • Orange Marmalade 
  • Parm Cheese
  • Fresh Mozzarella
  • Pickled Jalapenos
  • Cilantro
  • House Made Ranch Dressing 

Instructions:

  • Spread marmalade onto flatbread
  • Slice the fresh mozzarella and put on top of flatbread
  • Add jalapenos
  • Bake according to flatbread instructions on package
  • Remove from oven and top with cilantro and sprinkle parm
  • Serve with a side of ranch

Sort O' Reuben

Ingredients:

  • Marble Rye
  • 1000 Dressing
  • Pickled Horseradish Kraut
  • Smoked Golden Beets
  • Smoked Red Beets
  • Aged Swiss Cheese
  • Parsley

Instructions:

  • Assemble sandwich ingredients, open face
  • Put each slice in the oven to melt cheese, 1 to 2 minutes
  • Remove from oven and enjoy