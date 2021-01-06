ORLANDO, Fla. — A new downtown brewery is as much about its menu as it is its beer.
Chef Andre Blair of Persimmon Hollow Brewery at Lake Eola gives us two recipes: one is a groovy flatbread with both the sweet and the heat; and the other is an open-face Ruben sandwich unlike any in town.
Let's cook!
Beach Hippie Bites
Ingredients:
- Flatbread
- Orange Marmalade
- Parm Cheese
- Fresh Mozzarella
- Pickled Jalapenos
- Cilantro
- House Made Ranch Dressing
Instructions:
- Spread marmalade onto flatbread
- Slice the fresh mozzarella and put on top of flatbread
- Add jalapenos
- Bake according to flatbread instructions on package
- Remove from oven and top with cilantro and sprinkle parm
- Serve with a side of ranch
Sort O' Reuben
Ingredients:
- Marble Rye
- 1000 Dressing
- Pickled Horseradish Kraut
- Smoked Golden Beets
- Smoked Red Beets
- Aged Swiss Cheese
- Parsley
Instructions:
- Assemble sandwich ingredients, open face
- Put each slice in the oven to melt cheese, 1 to 2 minutes
- Remove from oven and enjoy