An award-winning chef in St. Pete opened his new restaurant this February as the pandemic unfolded in this country.

Executive Chef Jason Ruhe of Brick and Mortar has kept his new restaurant thriving with partner—wife Hope Montgomery and a dedicated staff.

Ruhe says he’s been in the kitchen as long he can remember.

Sea Worthy Fish + Bar is located in Southern Pinellas Country in Tierra Verde.

Here is the Chef’s recipe for Lobster with Squid Ink Bucatini Pasta and a Turmeric Cream Sauce.

Serves Approximately 6

Ingredients

3 Cups heavy cream

¼ Cup smashed garlic

5 Sprigs thyme

5 Sprigs rosemary

¼ Tsp. saffron

1 Tsp. high quality turmeric

2 Tbsp. shrimp paste

1 Tsp. sherry vinegar

2 Lbs. fresh cold water lobster meat

1 ½ Lbs. fresh made squid ink bucatini

Salt to taste (about 1 Tsp.)

Olive oil for cooking

2 Bulbs shallot, sliced

1 Bulb fennel

2 Tbsp. butter

Juice of ½ a lemon



Put all ingredients above, except for pasta and lobster, in a sauce pan and let steep for about 30 to 45 minutes.

Let cream reduce by a fourth.

Pull herb stems out and purée what's left and set aside till you're ready to make the pasta.

Cook off your pasta and set aside but save the pasta water.

Chop two bulbs of shallots and one bulb of fennel.

Sauté with olive oil, and finish with a quarter of a stick of butter (2 Tbsp.).

Add lobster meat, and let cook through gently.

Squeeze the juice of half of a lemon and add pasta and enough sauce to coat pasta.

Garnish with fresh picked mint and basil and fresh shaved parmesan cheese.

