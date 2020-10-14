CASSELBERRY, Fla. — If you melt over gooey cheese and you enjoy sliced, tender brisket, your knees are about to buckle.

Chef Alexander Diaz owns Alex's Fresh Kitchen and he is praising his Brisket Mac Wrap that, when sliced hot, reveals a cross-section worthy of video in slow motion that you'll want to post — likely with theme music.

So let's cook! (Oh, and the "Cake Lady" working alongside Alex just happens to be his beloved mom.)

Brisket Mac Wrap — Alex's Fresh Kitchen

Ingredients:

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 (any brand) beer, can

Brisket rub (Alex's secret recipe, but feel free to make your own or use a pre-made mixture)

10 to 12 pounds of whole beef brisket

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1. Remove the brisket from the refrigerator. Trimming a cold brisket is easier than trimming a room-temperature brisket. Flip the brisket over so that the pointed end of the meat is facing under. Cut away any silver skin or excess fat from the flat muscle and discard.

2. Next, there will be a large, crescent-shaped fat section on the flat of the meat. Trim that fat until it is smooth against the meat so that it looks like a seamless transition between the point and flat.

3. Flip the brisket over and trim the fat cap to ¼ inch thick. Generously season the trimmed brisket on all sides with brisket seasoning.

4. In a bowl, mix the beer, apple cider vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce to make mop sauce. Set your smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit.

5. Place the brisket in the smoker, insert a temperature probe, and smoke until the internal temperature reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit, about 8 hours.

6. Baste the brisket with the mop sauce every 2 hours to keep it moist. Once the brisket reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, remove from the smoker, wrap in butcher paper, folding the edges over to form a leakproof seal, and return to the smoker seam-side down for another 5 to 8 hours, or until the brisket is tender enough to slide in a probe with little to no effort (around 203 degrees Fahrenheit). Remove the brisket from the smoker and allow to rest for 1 hour before slicing.

Method to prepare Mac and Cheese sauce:

Grab a big pot and fill halfway with water. With a heat-safe bowl, pour 1-quart heavy cream, cut up 2 lbs Gouda cheese, sharp hickory cheddar cheese, and melt slowly, constantly stirring to evenly melt the cheese mixture, approximately 4 to 5 hours.

Prepare the macaroni or any pasta. Cook until al dente.

Take cooked pasta and mix it in the cheese mixture and set aside.

Now the fun part! Take a 15-inch tortilla wrap and toast it just a little bit to give the tortilla some texture, about 20 seconds. If you toast it too long, the tortilla will break upon rolling it up.

Place tortilla on cutting board or work area. Take some BBQ sauce or garlic aioli and spread generously around the tortilla.

Cut five slices of brisket and chop it roughly, take mac and cheese mixture, and spread evenly across tortilla.

Place the chopped brisket in the middle of tortilla drizzle BBQ sauce and begin to roll tortilla firmly.

Place tortilla on a griddle or saute pan and carefully sear each side to your liking.

Cut down the middle and enjoy this flavorful wrap!