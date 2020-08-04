SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — We're hitting up the Space Coast to discover the international flavors at Cuizine Restaurant & Lounge.

Chef Zoran Stanojkovski is choosing an Indian-inspired dish that evidently has quite a reputation.

“I think I'm going to get killed if I change it," Chef laughed.

So here it is — Tandoori Salmon as it is on the menu (yep, unchanged).

Tandoori Spiced Salmon and Amira Smoked Basmati Rice and Cucumber Raita

Ingredients:

8 oz. Norwegian or Scottish Salmon

Coconut Flakes

1 Seedless Cucumber

6 oz. Lemon Yogurt

Tandoori Spice:

2 Tbsp Garam Masala

2 Tbsp Chili Powder

2 Tbsp Turmeric

1 Tbsp Cumin

1 Tbsp Salt

2 Tbsp Tomato Paste

1 Tbsp Chopped Garlic

3 oz. Lemon Yogurt (½ of yogurt from above)

1/3 Vegetable Oil

Rice:

1 Cup Amira Smoked Basmati Rice

1 Tbsp Ground Ginger

1 Tbsp Granulated Garlic

2 Large Bay Leaves

4 Cups Chicken Stock

Directions:

For the Cucumber Raita:

Combine cucumber, pinch of salt to taste, mint leaves, and 3 oz. Lemon yogurt

For the Spice:

Combine all ingredients together and combine with the yogurt. Add oil gradually until a thick paste is created.

For the Salmon:

Pat the salmon completely dry with paper towel and season both sides with salt. Add the Tandoori spice mixture and coat the fish completely. In a very hot skillet on medium high heat, add ¼ cup vegetable oil and pan sear the salmon about 3-4 minutes per side (fish should form nice crust on both sides.) You do not want to cook the fish completely; this dish requires a medium temperature. To plate, put rice on dish first, top rice with cucumber raita, and finish with a piece of fish over top. Garnish with coconut flakes.

For the Rice: