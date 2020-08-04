SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — We're hitting up the Space Coast to discover the international flavors at Cuizine Restaurant & Lounge.
Chef Zoran Stanojkovski is choosing an Indian-inspired dish that evidently has quite a reputation.
“I think I'm going to get killed if I change it," Chef laughed.
So here it is — Tandoori Salmon as it is on the menu (yep, unchanged).
Tandoori Spiced Salmon and Amira Smoked Basmati Rice and Cucumber Raita
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. Norwegian or Scottish Salmon
- Coconut Flakes
- 1 Seedless Cucumber
- 6 oz. Lemon Yogurt
Tandoori Spice:
- 2 Tbsp Garam Masala
- 2 Tbsp Chili Powder
- 2 Tbsp Turmeric
- 1 Tbsp Cumin
- 1 Tbsp Salt
- 2 Tbsp Tomato Paste
- 1 Tbsp Chopped Garlic
- 3 oz. Lemon Yogurt (½ of yogurt from above)
- 1/3 Vegetable Oil
Rice:
- 1 Cup Amira Smoked Basmati Rice
- 1 Tbsp Ground Ginger
- 1 Tbsp Granulated Garlic
- 2 Large Bay Leaves
- 4 Cups Chicken Stock
Directions:
For the Cucumber Raita:
Combine cucumber, pinch of salt to taste, mint leaves, and 3 oz. Lemon yogurt
For the Spice:
Combine all ingredients together and combine with the yogurt. Add oil gradually until a thick paste is created.
For the Salmon:
- Pat the salmon completely dry with paper towel and season both sides with salt.
- Add the Tandoori spice mixture and coat the fish completely.
- In a very hot skillet on medium high heat, add ¼ cup vegetable oil and pan sear the salmon about 3-4 minutes per side (fish should form nice crust on both sides.) You do not want to cook the fish completely; this dish requires a medium temperature.
- To plate, put rice on dish first, top rice with cucumber raita, and finish with a piece of fish over top. Garnish with coconut flakes.
For the Rice:
- Put all dry ingredients in the pot and incorporate together.
- Add the chicken stock and incorporate with rice and spices.
- Cover the pot with foil and cook mixture on medium low for 30 minutes.
- When rice is cooked, stir with a spoon and allow to rest on the stovetop off the heat.