SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — We're hitting up the Space Coast to discover the international flavors at Cuizine Restaurant & Lounge.

Chef Zoran Stanojkovski is choosing an Indian-inspired dish that evidently has quite a reputation.

“I think I'm going to get killed if I change it," Chef laughed.

So here it is — Tandoori Salmon as it is on the menu (yep, unchanged).

Tandoori Spiced Salmon and Amira Smoked Basmati Rice and Cucumber Raita

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. Norwegian or Scottish Salmon
  • Coconut Flakes
  • 1 Seedless Cucumber
  • 6 oz. Lemon Yogurt

Tandoori Spice:

  • 2 Tbsp Garam Masala
  • 2 Tbsp Chili Powder
  • 2 Tbsp Turmeric
  • 1 Tbsp Cumin
  • 1 Tbsp Salt
  • 2 Tbsp Tomato Paste
  • 1 Tbsp Chopped Garlic
  • 3 oz. Lemon Yogurt (½ of yogurt from above)
  • 1/3 Vegetable Oil

Rice:

  • 1 Cup Amira Smoked Basmati Rice
  • 1 Tbsp Ground Ginger
  • 1 Tbsp Granulated Garlic
  • 2 Large Bay Leaves
  • 4 Cups Chicken Stock

Directions:

For the Cucumber Raita:

Combine cucumber, pinch of salt to taste, mint leaves, and 3 oz. Lemon yogurt

For the Spice:

Combine all ingredients together and combine with the yogurt. Add oil gradually until a thick paste is created.

For the Salmon:

  1. Pat the salmon completely dry with paper towel and season both sides with salt.
  2. Add the Tandoori spice mixture and coat the fish completely.
  3. In a very hot skillet on medium high heat, add ¼ cup vegetable oil and pan sear the salmon about 3-4 minutes per side (fish should form nice crust on both sides.) You do not want to cook the fish completely; this dish requires a medium temperature.
  4. To plate, put rice on dish first, top rice with cucumber raita, and finish with a piece of fish over top. Garnish with coconut flakes.

For the Rice:

  1. Put all dry ingredients in the pot and incorporate together.
  2. Add the chicken stock and incorporate with rice and spices.
  3. Cover the pot with foil and cook mixture on medium low for 30 minutes.
  4. When rice is cooked, stir with a spoon and allow to rest on the stovetop off the heat.