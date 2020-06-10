CLERMONT, Fla. — ﻿In this week's Chef's Kitchen is a taste of St. Louis that you may never have experienced before. Uncle Kenny's BBQ is rolling out a "two-fer" because — well, heck — we can't turn away award-winning BBQ and fried goodness.

Uncle Kenny’s BBQ Pork Eggrolls (fondly referred to as "Redneck Burritos")

Ingredients:

• 7x7 Wonton Shell



• 3 1/2 oz’s of Slow Smoked Pulled Pork lightly sauced in Uncle Kenny’s Original Sweet sauce



• 3 1/2 oz’s of Coleslaw



Directions:

1. Lay the square wonton shell flat. Stuff the center with pork and coleslaw. Wet the edges of the shell so that it'll stick when folding.

2. To fold: fold three of the four corners over the stuffing to meet in the center. Then roll it up toward the unfolded part to create eggroll.



3. Light dusting of flour



4. Fry with seam-side facing up for 6-7 minutes.

Uncle Kenny’s BBQ St. Louis Style Pizza (Deluxe Pizza)

Ingredients:

• Thin Cracker Crust Par; baked for 3 minutes



• Uncle Kennys Homemade Pizza Sauce (little on sweet side)



• St. Louis Style Cheese (Provell) which consists of White Sharp Cheddar, Swiss, and Smoked Provolone



• Homemade Seasoning



• Hand Pinch Sweet Italian Sausage



• Crumbled Bacon



• Chopped Mushrooms



• Diced Onions



• Slices of Green Peppers



Directions:

1. Put your toppings on the pizza crust as desired.

2. Cook at 450 for 6 minutes​



