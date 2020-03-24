ORLANDO, Fla. — Since we're all spending more time at home these days to help curb the spread of COVID-19 , we might be wanting to use up what's in our pantry.

“There's no need to panic," said Se7en Bites Bakery Chef & Owner Trina Gregory-Propst. "We've got this ... The reality is a lot of people have more in their pantries than they think they do already.”

On the menu is something your kids can totally handle: "Not Your Gram's Tuna Casserole."

“We're going to go back to some of the things that your mother was raised on and modernize them," Gregory-Propst said.

Let's cook!

RECIPE: Not your Gram's Tuna Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

1 box pasta (any kind will do)

1 can or bag of tuna

1 can cream of mushroom (or any cream soup)

2/3 cup milk or heavy whip

1 cup grated cheddar (or any) cheese

Extra add ins: 1 green or red bell pepper fine diced

1/2 tsp Tarragon or rosemary

Salt/pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Set oven to 350 degrees. Cook noodles to al dente, according to package recommendations strain and put in a big bowl. Add all other ingredients to bowl. Stir all ingredients together and place in a casserole dish then bake for 20-30 minutes. Top with French fried onions or crumbled Ritz crackers or potato chips in last 5 minutes in the oven.

ENJOY! The most important thing to remember is there is no wrong add-in. If you have cherry tomatoes, add them. This is the beauty of a casserole.