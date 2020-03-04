ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Il Ritorno's, Chef David Benstock has updated and launched two plant-based menus at the St. Petersburg restaurant, complete with vegan and vegetarian recipes.
- CHEF'S KITCHEN: Il Ritorno
Chef gets ready for a change of seasons and preprares Spring Bounty in the latest Chef's Kitchen segment.
Here's a look:
Spring Bounty:
INGREDIENTS:
Fresh Garbanzo Citronette:
3 Blanched Garlic Cloves
2 Lemons Zested
2 Cups Fresh Garbanzo Beans or English Peas
1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
¾ Cup Cold Water
¼ Cup Blanched Parsley
In a blender puree all ingredients except olive oil. Once completely smooth slowly drizzle in the olive oil.
6 Each Morel Mushrooms
6 Asparagus Tips
¼ Cup Fresh Garbanzo Beans or English Peas
¼ Cup Wasabi Arugula
¼ Cup Watercress
1 Tablespoon Blood Orange Juice
Dash Kosher Salt
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
DIRECTIONS:
In a very hot saute pan, add the olive oil and gently place in the morel mushrooms and asparagus tips.
Add a dash of salt and cook until the asparagus still has a crunch but tender. If you have a grill, then toss the asparagus in olive oil and salt, then put on grill to get a nice Char.
Place the Citronette down on a plate and put the morel mushrooms and asparagus on top. In a mixing bowl toss the arugula, watercress and fresh garbanzos with olive oil, salt and blood orange juice.
Use this salad to garnish the plate for freshness.