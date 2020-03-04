ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Il Ritorno's, Chef David Benstock has updated and launched two plant-based menus at the St. Petersburg restaurant, complete with vegan and vegetarian recipes.

Chef gets ready for a change of seasons and preprares Spring Bounty in the latest Chef's Kitchen segment.

Here's a look:

Spring Bounty:

INGREDIENTS:

Fresh Garbanzo Citronette:

3 Blanched Garlic Cloves

2 Lemons Zested

2 Cups Fresh Garbanzo Beans or English Peas

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

¾ Cup Cold Water

¼ Cup Blanched Parsley

In a blender puree all ingredients except olive oil. Once completely smooth slowly drizzle in the olive oil.

6 Each Morel Mushrooms

6 Asparagus Tips

¼ Cup Fresh Garbanzo Beans or English Peas

¼ Cup Wasabi Arugula

¼ Cup Watercress

1 Tablespoon Blood Orange Juice

Dash Kosher Salt

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

DIRECTIONS:

In a very hot saute pan, add the olive oil and gently place in the morel mushrooms and asparagus tips.

Add a dash of salt and cook until the asparagus still has a crunch but tender. If you have a grill, then toss the asparagus in olive oil and salt, then put on grill to get a nice Char.

Place the Citronette down on a plate and put the morel mushrooms and asparagus on top. In a mixing bowl toss the arugula, watercress and fresh garbanzos with olive oil, salt and blood orange juice.

Use this salad to garnish the plate for freshness.