PALM BAY, Fla. — With a location pressed right up against the intercoastal, The Shack Riverfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar is getting all tropical on us.

The conch fritters might become your new favorite way to get your veggies, while the Summer Burger replaces buns with a boozy fruit.

Conch Fritters by The Shack Riverfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar

1/2 cup jalapeño

1/2 stalk celery

1/2 green pepper

1tsp fresh thyme

1.5 cups flour

3/4 baking powder

1/2 tsp curry powder

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup club soda

1/2 cup Mango Kush beer

1 pound fresh cleaned conch

Instructions:

1. Rough chop all the veggies.

2. Put conch in food processor until mashed up.

3. Add veggies to the food processor and power on for a few minutes.

4. Mix the rest of the dry ingredients in another bowl, add the conch mixture, then the club soda and beer.

5. Use a tiny scooper to form balls and fry until golden brown. Serve with an orange marmalade.

Summer Burger by The Shack Riverfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar

2 bourbon-marinated pineapple rings

7 oz burger patty

Red onion

Avocado slices

Bacon

Instructions:

1. Soak two thick (bun-sized) pineapple rings in a bourbon marinade (lots of Jim Beam, maple syrup, soy sauce, honey) for 24 hours.

2. Cook patty and bacon as desired.

3. Grill pineapple slices.

4. Top one pineapple slice with patty and onion, avocado and bacon. Top with second pineapple slice.