NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The chefs might be singing from back in the kitchen. You might do a double-take at the Sinatra-like man at the bar. The Italian vibes are so powerful that you have to look down at your GPS to make sure you're still in Volusia County.

Limoncello South is a wildly authentic Italian joint in New Smyrna Beach. Chef Gary Langevin shares with us two of his favorite specials:

Recipe 1: Gnocchi Frutti di Mare - Limoncello South

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

Kosher salt, freshly ground

5 cups canned diced tomatoes, plus ½ cup tomato juice

3 tablespoons chopped basil

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ cup clam juice

½ cup dry white wine

12 small clams, such as Manila

16 mussels,

10 ounces large shrimp, peeled, deveined

6 oz lobster tail

10 ounces bay scallops

12 ounces fresh linguine (or 8 ounces dried)

5 ounces parsley leaves

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium. Cook onion and garlic, stirring, until onions are translucent, 5–8 minutes; season with salt and pepper.

2. Stir in tomatoes, tomato juice, basil, red pepper flakes, and 2 tsp. salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until sauce is thickened, about 15 minutes.

3. Add clam juice and wine and bring to a boil; cook 2 minutes. Lower heat and bring to a rapid simmer. Add clams and cook until they open, 8 –10 minutes. Transfer clams to a large warm bowl; discard any that do not open.

4. Add mussels and cook until they open, 3–5 minutes. Transfer mussels to bowl with clams; discard any that do not open.

5. Return sauce to a boil, add shrimp and scallops, cover, and remove from heat. Let sit until shrimp and scallops are cooked through, 5–8 minutes. Transfer shrimp and scallops to another large warm bowl.

6. Meanwhile, cook Gnocchi in a large pot of boiling salted water until floating about 2 minutes if using fresh Gnocchi reserving 2 Tbsp. pasta cooking liquid.

7. Return sauce to a boil, add parsley about 1 minute. Add pasta and pasta cooking liquid; simmer until sauce thickens, 2–5 minutes. Add shrimp and scallops and continue cooking until well combined, 30–60 seconds. Transfer pasta mixture to a large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Arrange clams and mussels over pasta.

RECIPE 2: Chilean Sea Bass Special (al risotto con gamberi e aragosta)

2-3 lobster tails, fresh

2 tablespoons (28.3 g) olive oil extra virgin

1/2 cup (75 g) onion chopped

1 /4 cup celery , diced

2 teaspoons (5.60 g) garlic minced

1 teaspoon (0.80 g) Fresh thyme

½ cup (119.50 g) dry white wine, replace with stock

2 teaspoons (34 g) Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon (2.60 g) creole seasoning

1/2 teaspoon (3.40 g) paprika

½ – 1 teaspoon (0.90- 1.80 g) white pepper

1 tablespoon (25 g) tomato paste

2-2 1/2 cups (705-940 g) lobster stock (adjust to desired thickness)

1 cup (240 g) heavy cream

2- 3 tablespoons (28.4 g) butter

1/4 -1/2 teaspoon (0.90 g) cayenne pepper (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Start by boiling lobster tails for for about 3-4 minutes , long enough for the until shells to turn slightly red. Let it cool.

2. Once cool, remove lobster tails from the pot and reserve stock.

3. Place tail on its side on counter and use both hands to press down on tail until shell cracks. Then hold tail, flippers facing you and shell facing down, with your thumbs on opposite sides. Pull back on both sides to crack open shell and remove meat.

4. You can alternatively use a kitchen shear to cut down the center of the tail. Then remove the lobster meat . Either way works.

5. Return lobster shells back to the pot, then add about 4-5 cups water. Bring to a boil then then reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to gently simmer another 20 -25 minutes; if time permits simmer for an additional 20 minutes.

6. While the stock is simmering chop lobster meat into bite sized pieces. Chill until ready to be used.

7. When ready strain the shells from the stock and reserve Lobster stock.

8. Add olive oil to medium sized saucepan over medium high heat. Saute onion and garlic, celery and thyme and cook for about 4-5 minutes.

9. Slowly add the wine, if using any, then stir in the Worcestershire, creole seasoning, paprika and white pepper. Cook for about a minute.

10. Then stir in the tomato paste, followed by lobster stock. Simmer for about 8- 10 minutes.

11. Add cream and butter – let it melt , then remove from stove.

12. Add to a blender and puree. Puree in batches – It helps prevents pressure from building inside – alternatively you may use a stick blender in the pot until smooth.

13. Season with salt and cayenne pepper to taste, if desired.

14. Place a sauce pan over medium heat, then add about 1 tablespoon butter to it followed by chopped lobster meat, season with creole seasoning lightly and saute for about 2 minutes or until warmed through.

15. 8 oz Chilean sea bass pan sear with salt white pepper

16. For garnish, use pan fried parsnips julienne