LAKELAND, Fla. — Berna Nar, the owner of Café Zuppina , in Lakeland, shows us how to make red lentil soup. Nar says the dish is a Turkish tradition.

Here's everything you need to make red lentil soup:

Ingredients:

2 cups of red lentil

5 cups of water or chicken broth

1 cup of tomato sauce

⅓ cup of olive oil

1 Tbsp pepper paste

1 small diced onion

1 cup of cut celery leaves

1 cup of diced carrots

1 cup of parsley

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp paprika

Instructions:

Heat olive oil on the stove in a large pot to medium heat

Add the diced onions and cook for 2 minutes

Add red lentil and stir together for another 2 minutes

Add pepper paste, cumin, paprika

Add water or chicken broth and cook for 15 minutes, until the lentil has softened

Add tomato sauce, celery, parsley

Stir occasionally and allow to cook for an additional 5 minutes

Serve hot