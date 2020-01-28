ORLANDO, Fla. — So what would Ernest Hemingway eat? We discovered two recipes inspired by the famous author.

“We really tried to make this menu based off Hemingway's life," says Raul Reveron, Hemingway's Executive Sous Chef. "He did a lot of time in Spain. He was in France. He was in Cuba.”

So the Branzino dish (below) has Spanish influences. If you like espresso and you like playing with your food, the dessert recipe with send you on a culinary exploration.

Let's cook!

Branzino by Hemingway's at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Grilled, Butterflied, Heirloom Tomatoes, Marinated Olives, Crispy Capers, Grilled Lemon, Olive Oil (gf)

1 Branzino Butterflied or Fish of Choice

4 oz Heirloom Tomato; Diced

2 oz Roasted Yukon Potatoes

0.5 oz Shallot; Minced

0.5 oz Garlic; Minced

0.1 oz Parsley; Chopped

0.5 oz Capers; Fried

½ Lemon

1 oz Smoked Tomato Stew or Stock

1. Season Branzino and grill evenly on grill; if needed, continue to cook in oven.

2. Sauté shallots, garlic, and heirloom tomatoes.

3. Add tomato stew or stock, and let reduce.

4. Fry capers in fryer.

5. Heat up potatoes until hot.

6. Place potatoes on plate and cover with tomatoes and sauce.

7. Garnish with micro sea cress and capers.



SMOKE TOMATO STEW

15 Heirlooms Tomatoes

3 White onions

2 Fennel

1 Bunch Celery

2 Shallots

10 Cloves Garlic

1 tbsp Paprika

1 tsp Salt

2 qt. Chicken Stock

1. Smoke tomatoes, onion and fennel for 1 hour.

2. In a pot sauté the celery, shallots and garlic until they are translucent.

3. In the pot add the rest of the ingredients and cook for about an hour or until reduce by 1/4.

4. Serve and enjoy.



Espresso Panna Cotta

Espresso Infused Panna Cotta, Toffee Caramel, Biscotti, Chocolate Espresso Beans

(can be made gluten-free, contains dairy, eggs)

6 c Heavy Cream

½ c Espresso Beans

1 c Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla

6 sheets Gelatin

1. Add all ingredients into pot, except gelatin. Heat to steep beans.

2. When it starts to boil, take off the heat and bloom the gelatin.

3. Stir in gelatin and pour into molds.



BISCOTTI

½ c Vegetable Oil

1 c Brown Sugar

3 ¼ c All Purpose Flour

3 Eggs

1 Tbsp Baking Powder

1 Tbsp Vanilla Extract

1 ½ c Carmel Chocolate Chopped

1. Beat oil, eggs, sugar and vanilla until well-blended.

2. Combine dry ingredients and add to bowl.

3. Scale the dough into 1 # logs, roughly 3” wide and 1” thick.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.

5. Slice 1” thick on the bias and bake 6-10 minutes each side until golden.

6. Serve and Enjoy.