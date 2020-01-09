APOPKA, Fla. — We asked the Greek co-owner of Argos Diner in Apopka if the mispronunciation of "gyro" drives him nuts.
"A little bit!" Demetrios Grimis laughed. "(They say) 'Year-oh' (or) 'jy-roh.' Eventually some people get it right."
For the record, it's "year-oh," according to Grimis.
During our visit for Chef's Kitchen, Grimis demonstrates the traditional (lamb) gyro and its vegetarian counterpart. The diner's homemade sour cream-based sauce with garlic and cucumber is the pièce de résistance. At home, just use your favorite tzatziki sauce.
Traditional Gyro by Argos Diner
Ingredients:
- Pita bread
- Gyro meat (lamb)
- Tzatziki sauce
- Tomatoes
- Onions
Veggie Gyro by Argos Diner
Ingredients:
- Veggie patty
- Pita bread
- Tzatziki sauce
- Tomatoes
- Onion
The Greek Salad
Ingredients:
- Iceberg lettuce
- Feta
- Tomatoes
- Onion
- Peperoncini
- Kalamata mix olives
- Oregano
DIRECTIONS:
1. Prepare your meat or veggie patty on skillet or grill.
2. Warm up the pita.
3. Place meat on one pita and the veggie patty on another.
4. Using a heavy hand, add the tzatziki sauce on top of the meat/patty.
5. Add your veggies.
6. Fold pita into a cone and wrap an aluminum foil "blanket" around it.
7. Assemble salad on the same plate as gyro.
8. Open wide!