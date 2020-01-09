APOPKA, Fla. — We asked the Greek co-owner of Argos Diner in Apopka if the mispronunciation of "gyro" drives him nuts.

"A little bit!" Demetrios Grimis laughed. "(They say) 'Year-oh' (or) 'jy-roh.' Eventually some people get it right."

For the record, it's "year-oh," according to Grimis.

During our visit for Chef's Kitchen, Grimis demonstrates the traditional (lamb) gyro and its vegetarian counterpart. The diner's homemade sour cream-based sauce with garlic and cucumber is the pièce de résistance. At home, just use your favorite tzatziki sauce.

Traditional Gyro by Argos Diner

Ingredients:

Pita bread

Gyro meat (lamb)

Tzatziki sauce

Tomatoes

Onions

Veggie Gyro by Argos Diner

Ingredients:

Veggie patty

Pita bread

Tzatziki sauce

Tomatoes

Onion

The Greek Salad

Ingredients:

Iceberg lettuce

Feta

Tomatoes

Onion

Peperoncini

Kalamata mix olives

Oregano

DIRECTIONS:

1. Prepare your meat or veggie patty on skillet or grill.

2. Warm up the pita.

3. Place meat on one pita and the veggie patty on another.

4. Using a heavy hand, add the tzatziki sauce on top of the meat/patty.

5. Add your veggies.

6. Fold pita into a cone and wrap an aluminum foil "blanket" around it.

7. Assemble salad on the same plate as gyro.

8. Open wide!