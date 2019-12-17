ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking to prepare a special meal? Ocean Prime Kitchen in Orlando has a dish that's found a new to add a sweet touch to pork.

This recipe has pork. Then some bacon. Need we say more?

Ocean Prime Berkshire Pork Chop

Ingredients:

Berkshire pork chop

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 TBS clarified butter

Cabbage mix

1 oz. bacon

1 oz. sherry reduction

1 pinch minced parsley

Mustard caviar

Directions:

Brine, season, and cook pork chop on broiler until golden brown sear is achieved and sides are rendered as well. Finish to desired temp in the oven as needed ensuring not to char the outside of the chop. Just before plating, drizzle with clarified butter. Sauté cabbage with bacon in a hot skillet until tender. Place the pork chop on a large plate. Pile the hot cabbage mix behind and on top of the bone of the chop. Ladle the sauce over and around the pork chop. Garnish with mustard caviar and chopped parsley.