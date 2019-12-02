ORLANDO, Fla. — Delaney's Tavern is a pretty new joint in Orlando's SoDo area that has already generated quite the following.

It's across from the hospital (ORMC), so you might see medical staff noshing on Crab Beignets, or guests and Orlando locals experiencing the Squid Ink Tonnarelli Pasta for the first time.

Something we also had to try was this Honey Chili Brussels Sprouts recipe. It's perfectly sweet, spicy, surprising creamy and kicky. Here's why:

Honey Chili Pepper Brussels

Ingredients:

1 case of brussels washed, trimmed and halved or quartered

2 cups balsamic vinegar

2 cups olive oil

1 cup honey

1 tbsp red chili pepper flake

3 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

Directions:

Mix and emulsify all ingredients together except for brussels. Toss mix with brussels and roast on lined sheet tray at 350 degrees for 10-14 minutes. Reserve liquid. Cool, label and store in zip-lock bags.

Balsamic Roasted Shallot & Bacon

Ingredients:

2 lb large dice pecan smoked bacon

5 lb large diced shallot

¾ cup balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Toss bacon and shallot with reserved liquid from brussels and balsamic vinegar. Roast in oven at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Cool, label and store.

To Serve: Sauté bacon and shallot in hot pan, add brussels and cook until tender, deglaze pan with heavy cream and reduce to sauce like consistency. Plate and garnish with parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.