TAMPA, Fla. — For this week's Chef's Kitchen we bring you a holiday favorite from Julian Restaurant inside The Current Hotel in Tampa.

Executive Chef Steve Hall shares their recipe for Braised Caramelized Pork Belly - are you up for the culinary challenge? Check out the recipe below!

Pork belly ingredients:

2 pounds boneless/skinless pork belly

6 each scallions

¼ cup honey

3 tbs sambal

½ cup soy sauce

1 tbsp olive

Method:

Clip (or stand) sous vide machine to a tall, large pot. Fill pot with warm water to height according to manufacturer’s instructions (keep in mind that pork, when added, will cause water to rise).



Cut pork belly crosswise into 2"-wide strips (imagine really thick bacon). Place pork belly, scallions, honey, soy sauce, and sambal oelek in bag and turn to coat.



Vacuum seal or partially close resealable bag, getting as much air out as possible to keep bag from floating, and place in water bath. If using a resealable plastic bag, push down into water to submerge (this will push more air out of the bag) and fully close. To ensure proper cooking, contents of the bag need to be completely submerged in water. Turn on machine and heat water to 165°.



Using a small clip, secure top edge of resealable bag to rim of pot, positioning it opposite the machine’s water outlet; as the water circulates, it will help keep the bag submerged. If using a vacuum-sealed bag, you may need to set a small plate on top to prevent floating. Cook pork belly, maintaining water bath at 165°, at least 8 hours and up to 16 (letting it cook overnight is ideal, but you can start it in the morning for dinner later). Remove bag from water bath and let pork belly rest in bag 15 minutes (this lets the pork absorb some of the juices).



Remove pork belly from bag and pat dry with paper towels. (You can also save the liquid left in the bag and use it as a dipping sauce or for making stir-fry.) Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high until very hot. Add oil and cook pork belly on all sides until browned and crisp (it happens fast, so don’t walk away), 1–2 minutes total. The honey will help the meat brown quickly. Transfer to a platter and serve.

Sweet potato puree:

2 pounds sweet potatoes

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup coconut milk

Method:

Simmer sweet potatoes in heavy cream and coconut milk, season with salt and pepper for 45 minutes. After simmer blend in vita mixer and serve.

Cherry gastrique:

2 cups filthy cherries

1 cup water

½ cup apple cider vinegar

Method: