ORLANDO, Fla. — If you love truffle oil, you will want to wear this dish. This pasta recipe is served at The H Cuisine in Orlando, where it is finished tableside in the restaurant’s “Flaming Parmesan Cheese Wheel.”

You can make this version of the dish at home, enjoying many of the same flavors as you’ll find at the restaurant:

Recipe: Pappardelle with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Adapted from The H Cuisine

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 lb. fresh pappardelle pasta

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup fresh oyster mushrooms, roughly chopped

1 cup heavy cream

¾ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 Tbsp. butter

Truffle oil, to taste

Directions:

1) Bring a large pot filled with salted water to a boil. Add the fresh pappardelle pasta and cook 3 to 5 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. Reserve.

2) In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, add the olive oil. When fragrant, add the mushrooms and cook 2 to 3 minutes, or until the mushrooms have released most of their water and have started to brown. Add the heavy cream and bring to a boil until the liquid has reduced by two-thirds and has thickened slightly.

3) Remove the pan from the heat and add the grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, butter, and the reserved pasta. Stir vigorously until all the cheese and butter has melted and the pasta is coated in the sauce.

4) Serve immediately, drizzled with truffle oil.