ORLANDO, Fla. — Bring on brunch: You know you want it. But deciding how to have your eggs can be a daunting decision.

American Social on Sand Lake Road in Orlando has come up with two very different ways to accompany the incredible egg:

RECIPE 1: Brunch in the Keys

Serves 1

5 oz. shrimp cake

1 poached egg

2 oz. green goddess

1 oz. hollandaise

Pinch of microgreens

Shrimp Cake:

1/2 lb raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 slice of firm white bread — no crust and cut in 1/4-inch pieces

1/2 onion, diced

1 tbsp cilantro

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 large egg, beaten

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup bread crumbs

Directions:

1. Place the shrimp in a robe coupe or food processor. Pulse until coarsely chopped (about 3 to 5 seconds).

2. Transfer the shrimp to a large bowl and add all remaining ingredients. Stir gently to combine.

3. Form the shrimp mixture into a patty.

4. Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium high heat. Add the shrimp patty and cook for 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Hollandaise:

2 egg yolks

8 tbsp melted unsalted butter

1/4 tsp siracha sauce

1/4 tsp salt and pepper

1/8 tbsp lemon juice

1/8 tsp white vinegar

Directions:

1. Vigorously whisk the egg yolks until thickened.

2. Add sriracha, salt and pepper, lemon juice, and white vinegar, then mix.

3. Slowly incorporate the melted butter until the sauce is thickened and doubled in volume.

To plate, drizzle Green Goddess sauce on the plate, then place the shrimp cake on top. Top the shrimp cake with a poached egg and hollandaise. Garnish with a pinch of Microgreens. Enjoy!

RECIPE 2: Country Biscuits & Gravy

Serves 1

2 med biscuit

Homemade sausage gravy (ingredients below)

2 large eggs, cooked your way

1 tsp chopped chives

Sausage Gravy:

2 lbs. Ground Pork

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp salt and pepper

1 tbsp sage, chopped

1 tbsp thyme, chopped

1 tsp garlic, chopped

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups heavy cream

1/4 cup olive oil

Directions:

1. We like to make our biscuits from scratch at American Social, but for those at home, I recommend using refrigerated jumbo buttermilk biscuits. Bake using the instructions on the container.

2. While the biscuits cook, prepare the sausage gravy. Start by combining the ground pork with the salt and pepper, sage, thyme, paprika, and garlic. Heat olive oil in a large pan and sauté the pork.

3. Once brown, gradually add the all-purpose flour and heavy cream. Cook for 5 minutes to let the flavors mingle. Add more salt and pepper to taste.

4. Prepare the eggs any style you wish.

5. To plate, place the biscuits on the plate first. Top with a generous amount of sausage gravy, followed by your eggs. Garnish with chopped chives. Enjoy!