ORLANDO, Fla. — Se7en Bites in Orlando has whipped up two ways to prepare one of the most craveable desserts of all time. Here’s how to make their famous bread pudding — sweet or savory:

Ingredients for the base:

16oz loaf of French or Italian bread

6 whole eggs

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

If you want to make a sweet bread pudding, you would add 1 to 1 1/2 cups sugar depending on the mix-ins. Then add 1 to 1 1/2 cups of desired mix-ins. Sauces and toppings can vary.

For savory bread pudding, add seasoning of choice:

1 cup shredded cheese

1 to 1 1/2 cups of savory mix-ins of choice

Place all wet ingredients in mixing bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined.

If sweet, add sugar, vanilla, and any other dry or wet extract. Pour over bread and mix well. Add mix-ins and place in baking pan or in individual baking ramekins

For savory, mix all wet ingredients together and whisk until combined. Add seasonings and pour over bread mix until combined. Add in cheese and savory mix-ins.

Place in baking pan or individual baking ramekins. Bake on 350 degrees for 15 to 25 minutes with water bath until golden. Serve warm with any variety of sauces.