ORLANDO, Fla. — One dish is all the rage right now, according to Ace Cafe Executive Chef David Jordan: It's the "Impossible burger," which has no meat whatsoever.

"It literally will bleed when it's cooked," Jordan tells us. "You can cook this to temperature like a regular burger."

Here's how Ace Cafe dresses it.

Ingredients:

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cups apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup warm water

Slice the red onions thinly

Place onions in a bowl

Instructions:

In a small bowl, combine apple cider vinegar, salt, sugar, and warm water. Stir to dissolve the sugar and salt. Pour this pickling mixture over your sliced onions and let them set for an hour. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.