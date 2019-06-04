WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — At the Pizza Press in Winter Garden's Horizon West, we’re learning how to "publish" a pizza for the very first time, creating our own custom-made pizza creation "The Spectrum Special."

Want to whip up the "Spectrum Special" yourself? All you need is the following:

12 inch pizza crust (cook according to packaging)

Extra virgin olive oil

Mozzarella

Grilled chicken breast

Grape tomato

Red onion

Smoked Gouda

Roasted garlic

Black olives

Finish the pizza with fresh cilantro, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, and a pesto basil swirl.

To watch how the pizza is made, watch the video above.