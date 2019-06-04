WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — At the Pizza Press in Winter Garden's Horizon West, we’re learning how to "publish" a pizza for the very first time, creating our own custom-made pizza creation "The Spectrum Special."
Want to whip up the "Spectrum Special" yourself? All you need is the following:
- 12 inch pizza crust (cook according to packaging)
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Mozzarella
- Grilled chicken breast
- Grape tomato
- Red onion
- Smoked Gouda
- Roasted garlic
- Black olives
Finish the pizza with fresh cilantro, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, and a pesto basil swirl.
To watch how the pizza is made, watch the video above.