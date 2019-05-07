ORLANDO, Fla. — We're about to take you on a culinary tour of Asia with fresh takes on traditional dishes. In today's Chef's Kitchen, Allison Walker Torres joins us from Lotus Asia House on International Drive.

Lotus Asia House’s Ginger Lobster

Ingredients:

4 1 1⁄4 pound lobsters

8 tbsp ground fresh ginger

4 tbsp minced garlic

1 cup diced green peppers

1⁄2 cup diced red onion

1 cup blanched green beans

1 cup water chestnuts

2 cups of lobster stock made from shells

1 tsp of sambal

1 oz Shao Xing wine

1 oz white wine

4 tbsp low sodium soy

4 tbsp corn starch with water

Pinch of salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Bring lobsters to a boil, then chill and remove meat. Reserve the shells for the stock.

2. Combine all ingredients except lobster meat in a pan and sauté.

3. Deglaze the pan with lobster stock and bring to a simmer. Add lobster just to warm up and then remove and

then set aside.

4. Add vegetable mixture to the stock and pour over lobster.

Lotus Asia House’s Spinach Artichoke Rangoons

Ingredients:

8oz of cream cheese

1 tbsp fresh minced garlic

1⁄4 cup chopped artichoke hearts

1 cup fresh spinach

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

24 wonton skins

1 egg for egg wash

2 tbsp water

Directions:

1. Combine spinach, garlic and artichoke hearts in a pan and sauté.

2. Add cream cheese and let it cool for 15 minutes in a fridge.

3. Place about one tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture into the center of one of the wonton skins. Brush the

area around the mix with the egg wash.

4. Carefully fold the corners up by pushing the middles together.

5. Fry on medium heat for about 2 minutes or until golden brown.