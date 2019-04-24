SANFORD, Fla. — Enjoy a little taste of something old with a little flare to it, all courtesy of the Old Jailhouse .

Low Country Shrimp and Sausage Skewer: Ingredients for gravy

1 pound smoked country sausage.

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3 to 4 cups whole milk, more to taste

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, more to taste

Directions

With your finger, tear small pieces of sausage and add them in a single layer to a large heavy skillet.



Brown the sausage over medium-high heat until no longer pink.



Reduce the heat to medium-low. Sprinkle on half the flour and stir so that the sausage soaks it all up, then add more little by little. Stir it around and cook it for another minute or so, then pour in the milk, stirring constantly.



Cook the gravy, stirring frequently, until it thickens. (This may take a good 10 to 12 minutes.)



Sprinkle in the seasoned salt and pepper and continue cooking until very thick and luscious.



If it gets too thick too soon, just splash in another 1/2 cup of milk or more if needed. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Ingredients for collards

2 lbs collard greens, tough stems discarded, leaves chopped

2 Tbsp medium onion, chopped

1 large garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons bacon fat

1 Tbsp olive oil

Chili pepper flakes, a pinch

Salt, a couple pinches

Sugar

Directions

Cook onions and garlic: Use a large skillet with a tight fitting cover.



Melt bacon fat and heat olive oil on medium heat.



Sauté onion until transparent, a couple of minutes.



Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.



Mix in the greens, chili pepper flakes, salt and sugar.



Cover and cook until tender, 8 to 15 minutes.

(Note that young collard greens will cook up relatively quickly. Older greens may take upwards of 45 minutes to tenderize.)

Ingredients for grits

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup fine quick-cooking grits (not instant)

1 1/4 cups half-and-half

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups grated aged sharp Cheddar cheese (4 ounces)

1/2 cup chopped scallions, white and green parts (4 scallions)

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Bring four cups of water to a boil in a heavy 4-quart saucepan.



Add the salt, then slowly add the grits in a thin, steady stream, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon.



Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the grits thicken, about 5 to 7 minutes.



Add the half-and-half and butter to the grits and stir.



The mixture will seem thin but it will thicken as it cooks.



Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cover the pot, reduce the heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally for 45 minutes, until very smooth and creamy.



Off the heat, stir in the cheddar and pepper.

Ingredients sausage and shrimp

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

12 gulf shrimp (as large as you can get)

½ lb of smoked country sausage

2 cups crisp white wine

½ stick of unsalted butter

½ cup olive oil

Directions

Get a large cast iron pan hot. Lay out the shrimp and sprinkle with salt and pepper on both sides.



If you have a grill on, you can grill the sausage for 5 minutes, if not slice the sausage on the bias.



Place the olive oil in the pan and put the sliced sausage in it, allow it to slightly brown then flip. Add the shrimp and cook for one minute.



Turn the shrimp and cook the other side for another minute.



Add the white wine and reduce the wine by half, add the butter in pieces and turn off the heat. Stir in the butter until it has all melted.

Plating

Use your favorite round plate. Put the grits in the center in a heap, surround it with collard greens.



If you do not have a skewer, place six shrimp around the center mound and put a piece of sausage between each shrimp.



At the last second, pour the gravy in a circle over the shrimp.

Bonus craft cocktail recipes by The Old Jailhouse:

1 orange peel

1 lump of sugar

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

1 splash club soda

1.5 oz Old Overholt Straight Rye Whiskey

Combine first 5 ingredients in a rocks glass



Muddle together lightly so as to dissolve sugar and to express essential oils from the peel



Add ice to glass and pour in whiskey



Stir for 10 seconds



Garnish with cherry and add a drop of the macerating liquid



Serve

Hard Thyme

1.5 oz thyme infused Bulleit Bourbon

.25 oz St. George Pear Brandy

.25 oz Martini Rossi Bianca Vermouth

.25 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

.25 oz simple syrup