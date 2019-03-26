OVIEDO, Fla. — We're headed to a "shack" for a combo platter that has everyone talking. Here are some award-winning recipes from TJ’s Seafood Shack in Oviedo:

Crab Cake Recipe:

Gently open and separate 6 lbs of crab claw meat and 3 lbs of lump crab, then put it in a bowl.

Make dressing in a separate bowl and whisk:

2.5 cups Mayo

1/2 cup Dijon

4 diced green onions (green portion only)

2 oz Worcestershire

1/2 oz Old Bay

2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

4 eggs

1/2 oz Cajun Seasoning

Now gently fold the dressing into the crab mix while adding 4 cups of panko for a binder. Let mixture sit 1 to 2 hours and saute away.

Lobster Salad Roll:

In a large bowl gently separate 4 lbs of lobster meat (use all parts).

Make a dressing in a separate bowl and whisk:

1.5 cups mayo

1 cup finely diced cucumber (peeled and deseeded)

1 cup finely diced celery

2 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz finely diced tarragon

4 chopped green onions (green portion only)

1/2 oz of old bay

Gently fold the dressing into the Lobster Meat. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours. Use a Nissen Bun (otherwise known as a New England Hot Dog Bun) for your lobster roll. Butter both sides and let toast in a pan until golden brown.

Serve with a generous portion of lobster salad.