DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Let's enjoy some of the best finger foods out there: Tater tots and shrimp. And the Hard Rock Cafe will show delightful eaters how it is all done.
- Get more tasty meals with the Chef's Kitchen
Bleu Cheese Glazed Tater Tots
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. potato tater nuggets
- 1 oz. crispy bacon bits
- 1 oz. Bleu cheese crumbles
- 1 oz. balsamic glaze (for drizzle)
- Bleu cheese cream sauce (for drizzle) (sub recipe)
- 0.25 oz. chopped scallions
- Soy bean oil for frying
Bleu Cheese Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup Bleu cheese
Procedure:
- Combine bleu cheese and heavy cream together into a small pot.
- Bring to boil and mix until the cheese is melted then set aside for drizzle.
Caribbean Shrimp with Mexican Salsa Verde
Ingredients:
- 13-15 peeled tail on shrimp
- 1 oz. spicy remoulade sauce
- 4 oz. pre-cooked risotto
- 1 oz. parmesan cheese, grated
- 4 oz. black beans
- 2 oz. tropical salsa
- 1 corn tortilla
Procedure:
- Cook shrimp: 2-3 minutes on each side.
- Heat up 2 oz. of butter. Add shallot and leeks, then sauté until tender.
- Add the risotto and chicken stock; cook until risotto is soft.
- Add grated parmesan, salt and pepper.
- Taste for flavor; adjust seasoning if needed.
- Place risotto on a dinner bowl, then top with black salsa.
- Place the cooked shrimp around the risotto.
- Garnish, then serve with tropical salsa on the side.
Spicy Remoulade Sauce:
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. mayo
- 2 oz. dill pickle relish
- .33 oz. lemon juice
- ½ oz. Dijon mustard
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
Procedure:
- Place all ingredients into a bowl, then whisk until well blended.
- Taste for flavor; adjust seasoning if needed.
- Place in container, cover and refrigerate for four days.
Risotto (Pre-Cooked)
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. shallots, fresh
- 40 oz. Arborio rice
- 3 oz. olive oil
- 12 oz. dry white wine vermouth
- 4 quarts chicken broth
Procedure:
- In a tilting skillet, heat up olive oil then sauté shallots until translucent.
- Add the Arborio rice. Then continue stirring 5 mins.
- De-glaze with white wine, then add stock.
- Cook until al dente, 10 mins.
- Remove from skillet and place on a sheet tray to cool down.