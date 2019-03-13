DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Let's enjoy some of the best finger foods out there: Tater tots and shrimp. And the Hard Rock Cafe will show delightful eaters how it is all done.

Bleu Cheese Glazed Tater Tots

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. potato tater nuggets
  • 1 oz. crispy bacon bits
  • 1 oz. Bleu cheese crumbles
  • 1 oz. balsamic glaze (for drizzle)
  • Bleu cheese cream sauce (for drizzle) (sub recipe)
  • 0.25 oz. chopped scallions
  • Soy bean oil for frying

Bleu Cheese Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup Bleu cheese

Procedure:

  • Combine bleu cheese and heavy cream together into a small pot.
  • Bring to boil and mix until the cheese is melted then set aside for drizzle.

Caribbean Shrimp with Mexican Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

  • 13-15 peeled tail on shrimp
  • 1 oz. spicy remoulade sauce
  • 4 oz. pre-cooked risotto
  • 1 oz. parmesan cheese, grated
  • 4 oz. black beans
  • 2 oz. tropical salsa
  • 1 corn tortilla

Procedure:

  • Cook shrimp: 2-3 minutes on each side.
  • Heat up 2 oz. of butter. Add shallot and leeks, then sauté until tender.
  • Add the risotto and chicken stock; cook until risotto is soft.
  • Add grated parmesan, salt and pepper.
  • Taste for flavor; adjust seasoning if needed.
  • Place risotto on a dinner bowl, then top with black salsa.
  • Place the cooked shrimp around the risotto.
  • Garnish, then serve with tropical salsa on the side.

Spicy Remoulade Sauce:

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. mayo
  • 2 oz. dill pickle relish
  • .33 oz. lemon juice
  • ½ oz. Dijon mustard
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper

Procedure:

  • Place all ingredients into a bowl, then whisk until well blended.
  • Taste for flavor; adjust seasoning if needed.
  • Place in container, cover and refrigerate for four days.

Risotto (Pre-Cooked)

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. shallots, fresh
  • 40 oz. Arborio rice
  • 3 oz. olive oil
  • 12 oz. dry white wine vermouth
  • 4 quarts chicken broth

Procedure:

  • In a tilting skillet, heat up olive oil then sauté shallots until translucent.
  • Add the Arborio rice. Then continue stirring 5 mins.
  • De-glaze with white wine, then add stock.
  • Cook until al dente, 10 mins.
  • Remove from skillet and place on a sheet tray to cool down.

 

 