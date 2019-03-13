DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Let's enjoy some of the best finger foods out there: Tater tots and shrimp. And the Hard Rock Cafe will show delightful eaters how it is all done.

Bleu Cheese Glazed Tater Tots

Ingredients:

4 oz. potato tater nuggets

1 oz. crispy bacon bits

1 oz. Bleu cheese crumbles

1 oz. balsamic glaze (for drizzle)

Bleu cheese cream sauce (for drizzle) (sub recipe)

0.25 oz. chopped scallions

Soy bean oil for frying

Bleu Cheese Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup Bleu cheese

Procedure:

Combine bleu cheese and heavy cream together into a small pot.

Bring to boil and mix until the cheese is melted then set aside for drizzle.

Caribbean Shrimp with Mexican Salsa Verde

Ingredients:

13-15 peeled tail on shrimp

1 oz. spicy remoulade sauce

4 oz. pre-cooked risotto

1 oz. parmesan cheese, grated

4 oz. black beans

2 oz. tropical salsa

1 corn tortilla

Procedure:

Cook shrimp: 2-3 minutes on each side.

Heat up 2 oz. of butter. Add shallot and leeks, then sauté until tender.

Add the risotto and chicken stock; cook until risotto is soft.

Add grated parmesan, salt and pepper.

Taste for flavor; adjust seasoning if needed.

Place risotto on a dinner bowl, then top with black salsa.

Place the cooked shrimp around the risotto.

Garnish, then serve with tropical salsa on the side.

Spicy Remoulade Sauce:

Ingredients:

8 oz. mayo

2 oz. dill pickle relish

.33 oz. lemon juice

½ oz. Dijon mustard

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Procedure:

Place all ingredients into a bowl, then whisk until well blended.

Taste for flavor; adjust seasoning if needed.

Place in container, cover and refrigerate for four days.

Risotto (Pre-Cooked)

Ingredients:

2 oz. shallots, fresh

40 oz. Arborio rice

3 oz. olive oil

12 oz. dry white wine vermouth

4 quarts chicken broth

Procedure:

In a tilting skillet, heat up olive oil then sauté shallots until translucent.

Add the Arborio rice. Then continue stirring 5 mins.

De-glaze with white wine, then add stock.

Cook until al dente, 10 mins.