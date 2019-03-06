ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As St. Patrick's Day approaches, how about a sweet entree to celebrate?

Chocolate Pasta and Irish Cream Sauce at Casa Di Mazzaro in St. Petersburg

Casa Di Mazzaro

The demonstration kitchen at Casa Di Mazzaro in St. Petersburg is the perfect location to whip up a chocolate fettuccine with Bailey's chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Pasta and Irish Cream Sauce

Chef Kate Bates of Wheat and Bee Bakery creates this dish for us at the Casa di Mazzaro Demonstration Kitchen.

Pasta Ingredients

8 oz. All-purpose flour

1 oz. Cocoa Powder

1 oz. Powdered Sugar

3 Eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

Pasta Directions

Combine all ingredients in a food processor.

Pulse until cohesive dough forms.

This will take about 30 seconds.

Need the dough for a couple of minutes until smooth.

Add a little flour at this time if needed if it is too sticky. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and chill for four hours or overnight.

Using a pasta rolling machine, sheet the dough to #5 thinness, and then use the fettuccine cutter.

Cook for two minutes in boiling salted water.

Sauce Ingredients

8 oz. Chocolate, best quality 53 percent, chopped

4 oz. Heavy cream

2 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream

2 tbsp. Instant Coffee

Sauce Directions

Heat the heavy cream, the Bailey’s and the instant coffee to a simmer.

Pour this hot mixture over your chocolate, and then whisk gently until smooth and shiny.

Pour this sauce while still warm over your chocolate fettuccine, and garnish with chocolate shavings and fresh mint.