CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Plaza Midwood neighborhood to the southeast of Charlotte is undergoing several changes.

Soul Gastrolounge, a neighborhood restaurant for more than a decade, closed its doors last month, citing high rent and the changing scene as reasons for shuttering.

The rent increased from $20 a square foot to $43, according to a press statement from the business.

“It’s never easy to close a business. It’s emotionally and financially devastating, especially on the heels of the pandemic that our industry has hardly begun to recover from. Our staff are losing jobs and security. That level of stress can’t be understated,” said managing partner Andy Kastanas in the statement.

The statement also mentioned the changing face of Plaza Midwood, noting former neighborhood staples like The Penguin, Sammie’s Deli, Slate, Roasting Company, No Grease Barber Shop and others, all of which are no longer in the area.

Also in Plaza Midwood, new development is popping up in the middle of Central Avenue. A major, 1,100,000-square-foot mixed-use development is set to open in a few years. When complete, the project will span 12 acres and be a mix of residential and commercial property, according to the project’s website.

However, one of Plaza Midwood’s more well-known restaurants, Dish, is determined to stay open as the new owner said this is an opportunity to help guide a growing neighborhood.

Amanda Cranford, Dish’s new owner, said keeping the restaurant open was a major factor in taking over ownership.

“I’m from Charlotte and this neighborhood is changing a lot. And I think that Dish is a really unique concept where we can actually teach the people coming into Plaza about the sense of community that this place has,” Cranford said while working in the kitchen.

Cranford’s been cooking for 15 years and said while she first loved the fast pace of the job, she’s now come to love the hospitality and charm of running a restaurant, especially in a close-knit neighborhood like Plaza.

“I know my customers' birthdays, they know mine. When someone has a bad day they drop my employees off flowers. When we all know Bob who comes in to Dish and eats here two times a day, and it’s such a wonderful privilege and look at humanity,” Cranford added.

She said when she heard the former owner was leaving, she stepped in to make sure the restaurant continued on operating.

“Plaza’s at a really pivotal spot though right now, where you can choose to hold so tight to what was that you don’t allow for growth of anything. Or you can learn how to teach the community that’s coming in,” Cranford said.

As new construction pops up all over the area, including new businesses and residential developments, Cranford said she’s choosing to educate newcomers by keeping her doors open, teaching them businesses like hers keep Plaza special.

Despite the recent changes, she said she’s still optimistic about Plaza’s future.

“I mean I think I’d be lying if I said that there wasn’t a part of my heart that hurts a little bit to see it change so much so fast. I’m not concerned about it though,” Cranford said, “The core and the heart is here, and the people who love it are here. ... And that’s the most important thing.”

The first phase of the new Commonwealth development is set to open in 2024, according to its website.

Cranford said as the neighborhood changes and grows around them, Dish is not going anywhere, a statement her employees appreciated.

“I don’t think Dish is going anywhere either, and that does — that makes me feel a little more comfortable,” said line cook Brendon Klinedinst.

However, he said he was concerned about the potential for rising prices in the neighborhood.

“They tore down a bunch of stuff across the street where they’re doing all the construction and all of those condos are going to be really expensive. They’re not really leaving room for the people that have been here. But, you know, I’m excited to see what’s there,” Klinedinst said, while taking a break from cooking at Dish.

Dish's building's landlord is also determined to keep the restaurant open, Cranford added.

In its press release announcing its closure, Soul Gastrolounge’s managing partners said they planned on reopening in a new location in 2023.