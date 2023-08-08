A California-based designer of semiconductors has established research and design facilities at two spots in upstate New York — one in Monroe County and one in Dutchess County — Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Tuesday.

The company, AMD, has moved into spaces at the Linden Oaks Office Park in the city of Rochester and at the Westgate Business Park in the village of Fishkill.

The facilities will focus on the design and validation of mixed-signal integrated circuits and packaging for processors that are used in cloud computing, data centers, gaming and PCs. Both locations are already fully functional.

AMD has additionally committed to creating up to 165 new jobs by 2025 as a result of the project.

"It is through incredible projects like this that we are further demonstrating New York's continued commitment to fostering the growth of innovative semiconductor businesses,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud to support AMD’s forward-thinking investments in Monroe and Dutchess Counties that are moving our communities forward and further cementing New York’s reputation as the national hub for high-technology research, development, design and manufacturing."

Empire State Development is assisting AMD with the project by providing up to $5 million in performance-based Excelsior Tax Credits in exchange for the statewide job creation commitments.

“AMD employees in Monroe and Dutchess County are focused on research and design efforts to develop next generation high-performance processors. We are excited to expand our presence in the region, which is renowned for its top research universities and engineering talent, and to continue advancing leading-edge semiconductor innovation in the U.S," AMD Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster said in a statement.

The announcement is the latest move in attempting to make upstate New York an epicenter for semiconductor manufacturing and research. Computer memory chip specialist Micron Technology is planning a $100 billion investment in Central New York by building a chip manufacturing facility and creating thousands of jobs. IBM is investing $20 billion, which will cover research, development and manufacturing of semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence across the Hudson Valley region over the next decade.